Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate Market projected to reach a value of US$ 526.7 Million by 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated the market of Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate to witness a year over year growth of 4.4% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 425.7 Mn by the end of 2022. The global business is further projected to reach a value of US$ 526.7 Mn By the end of the forecast period.



The demand for Polyferric Sulphate and Ferric Sulphate is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the industrial growth taking place worldwide and increase in water management regulations. This revelation is made by a new research report released by Future Market Insights. The report titled ‘Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022–2027’presents the complete market scenario of these iron based coagulants. This comprehensive research study further highlights major factors impacting the growth of the ferric and polyferric sulphate market worldwide and also the most lucrative regional market.

Base Year Value (2021) US$ 407.6 Mn Estimated Year Value (2022) US$ 425.7 Mn Projected Year Value (2027) US$ 526.7 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2027) 4.4% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022) 42.8%

According to the key outcomes of this research on the ferric and polyferric sulphate market, the high rate of global industrialisation is resulting in an increase in water contamination. With the increasing awareness in developing countries about water conservation and reuse, governments in these economies are enforcing stringent regulations for proper treatment of sludge.

As a result, it has been made mandatory for industries to treat sludge before disposal. Ferric and polyferric sulphate works as a major water treatment chemical and growth in demand is expected to spur in the near future.

Municipal and Domestic to be Dominating End Use Sector

The Municipal & Domestic sector is expected to represent a market attractiveness rating of 5.0 and be a relatively attractive market segment during the forecast period. This segment is expected to account for over 25% market share both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

This is a result of increasing efforts towards water conservation activities by industry bodies, municipal corporations and environmental associations. Various regulations have been formed by environmental agencies and government authorities, which aim to achieve water conservation and reduce water pollution.

Sludge treatment is an integral part of such activities. During the forecast period, new water and sludge treatment facilities are expected to come up across the globe, which is anticipated to drive the consumption of sludge treatment chemicals across respective regions. With such trends prevailing in the world, the municipal and domestic sector is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 526.7 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Historical Data Available for 2012-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, NORDICS, Spain, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Oceania, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Turkey Key Segments Covered Product type, End Use Industry and Region



• Altivia Chemicals, LLC



• Kemira Oyj



• Chemifloc Limited



• Hunan Yide Chemical Co., Ltd.



• Lubon Industry Co., Ltd.



• Chemtrade Logistics Inc.



• Clinty Chemicals



• Henan Aierfuke Co. Ltd.



• Airedale Chemical



• BAUMINAS Group Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

APEJ and Latin America to Closely Compete in Terms of Growth Rate

Due to the expansion of key players and the presence of a large number of companies in the Chinese market, APEJ is expected to be the most attractive regional market for ferric and polyferric sulphate during the forecast period. APEJ is expected to witness the largest market size of over US$ 160 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Other than APEJ, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to be lucrative regions with Latin America CAGR by Value 4.5%. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for clean water in Brazil, Mexico and other parts of Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players mentioned in the report are Pencco, Inc., Altivia Chemicals, LLC, Kemira Oyj, Chemifloc Limited, Hunan Yide Chemical Co.,Ltd., Lubon Industry Co.,Ltd., Chemtrade Logistics Inc.,, Clinty Chemicals, Henan Aierfuke Co. Ltd., BAUMINAS Group, Airedale Chemical etc.

