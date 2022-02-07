Icelandair: Traffic Data January 2022

In January 2022, the total number of Icelandair passengers on international and domestic flights was around 113,000, which is around a fivefold increase compared to 2021. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 100,000. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 40,000 and from Iceland around 23,000. Via passengers were around 37,000. On-time performance was 75%.
The load factor on international flights was 60% compared to 39% in January 2021.
The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 13,000 compared to 11,500 last year. The load factor on domestic flights was around 73% compared to around 60% in January 2021.
Sold block hours on charter flights decreased by 15% compared to January 2021. Freight, measured in Freight Ton Kilometers, increased by 1% compared to January 2021.
The Omicron variant negatively affected travel throughout January resulting in a load factor at around 60% and total capacity at around 53% of 2019 levels. This short-term impact will continue into February. However, due to indications that the nature of this variant is less severe, the Company has started to see a positive turnaround in booking development for the months ahead.
The Company is committed to achieving improved environmental performance and has set clear goals and taken various measures to reduce carbon emissions from its operations. From January 2022, Icelandair will publish the total CO2 emissions as well as CO2 emissions per operational ton kilometer (OTK) as part of its monthly Traffic Data. CO2 emissions per OTK is a measurement of carbon emissions relative to carried passengers and cargo loads.
|Route Network
|Jan 22
|Jan 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|113,403
|23,214
|389%
|113,403
|23,214
|389%
|Load Factor
|59.6%
|41.0%
|18.6 ppt
|59.6%
|41.0%
|18.6 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|534.1
|73
|628%
|534
|73
|628%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|318.3
|30
|958%
|318
|30
|958%
|INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
|Jan 22
|Jan 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|To market (passengers)
|40,374
|5,748
|602%
|40,374
|5,748
|602%
|From market (passengers)
|23,334
|5,375
|334%
|23,334
|5,375
|334%
|Via market (passengers)
|36,859
|533
|6815%
|36,859
|533
|6815%
|Number of Passengers
|100,567
|11,656
|763%
|100,567
|11,656
|763%
|Load Factor
|59.5%
|39.4%
|20.0 ppt
|59.5%
|39.4%
|20.0 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|529.5
|67.8
|680%
|529.5
|67.8
|680%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|314.9
|26.8
|1077%
|314.9
|26.8
|1077%
|Stage length (KM)
|3,082
|2,387
|29%
|3,082
|2,387
|29%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|75.0%
|83.0%
|-10.0 ppt
|73.0%
|83.0%
|-10.0 ppt
|DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
|Jan 22
|Jan 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|12,836
|11,558
|11%
|12,836
|11,558
|11%
|Load Factor
|72.9%
|59.6%
|13.3 ppt
|72.9%
|59.6%
|13.3 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|4.7
|5.6
|-16%
|4.7
|5.6
|-16%
|Cargo & Leasing
|Jan 22
|Jan 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Sold Block Hours - Leasing
|872
|1,031
|-15%
|872
|1,031
|-15%
|Freight Ton KM (FTK´000)
|10,600
|10,463
|1%
|10,600
|10,463
|1%
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|Jan 22
|Jan 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Total CO2 emissions in tons
|41,594
|11,398
|265%
|41,594
|11,398
|265%
|CO2 emissions per OTK
|1.07
|1.96
|-45%
|1.07
|1.96
|-45%
