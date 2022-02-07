DarkPulse, Inc. Secures National Headquarters Location in Houston, TX

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTCMKT:DPLS) (“DPLS,” “DarkPulse,” or the “Company”) announced that it has executed a lease for its National Headquarters to be located at 815 Walker Street, Suite 1155 Houston, TX 77002. The Company will occupy approximately 4,224 sq. ft., in the Mellie Esperson Building. The lease term is for 10 years commencing March 1, 2022. The Company also operates a 20,000 sq. ft., Electronics Manufacturing and R & D facility located in Tempe, Arizona.



DarkPulse plans on hiring approximately 50 employees for its Houston location. To further collaboration and integration, the Company plans on relocating some of its corporate members from the United Kingdom including their Special Teams unit, which will be located in Houston. The move will enable closer teamwork to accelerate and increase value delivery through Company-wide initiatives.

Houston is home to 44 of the 113 U.S. publicly traded oil and gas exploration, production, and renewable green energy firms. Houston also hosts 25 Fortune 500 company headquarters, the third highest concentration in the country, after New York and Chicago, per the Greater Houston Partnership.

Described by Wikipedia as "among the most recognizable" buildings in Downtown Houston, The Millie Esperson Building and Niels Esperson Buildings are the only complete examples of Italian Renaissance architecture in Downtown Houston. Designed by theater architect John Eberson, the Esperson buildings were built in 1927 and 1941, respectively. They are elaborately detailed with massive columns, great urns, terraces, and a grand tempietto at the top, similar to one built in the courtyard of San Pietro in Rome in 1502.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of hard work, dedication, and a focused business strategy built upon the Company’s evolution as a global Infratech leader,” said Dennis O’Leary, DarkPulse Chairman & CEO. He continued “DarkPulse’s high resolution BOTDA sensor systems offer leading edge structural health monitoring for critical infrastructure including oil & gas pipelines, bridges, overpasses and roadways. Our current technology deployment into transportation will create the world’s first smart bridge and rewrite capabilities of the world’s infrastructure through proactive detection and monitoring effectively eliminating safety concerns.”

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

For more information, visit www.DarkPulse.com

Media contact:

ir@DarkPulse.com