Medical Exoskeleton Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 3,816.17 million by 2027 – Arizton

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The presence of prominent market players, increasing rehabilitation centers for the therapy of spinal cord injury patients, physically disabled patients and high healthcare spending are the primary factors for the significant market share in the region. In 2021, North America was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 40.00% share of the global medical exoskeleton market and witness the highest incremental growth of USD 1,303.57 million during the forecast period. The medical exoskeleton market in US will be valued at USD 1,418.39 million in 2027 and will be major contributor in north America medical exoskeleton market with a share of around 90%. Based on modality, powered exoskeletons are the major contributor in the global medical exoskeleton market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of USD 2,883.24 million during the forecast period. The medical exoskeleton market is intensely competitive. Manufacturers compete directly with several companies based on factors, such as price, quality, compliance and innovation, product features and capabilities.





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by modality, extremity, mobility, usage, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Medical Exoskeleton Market – Segmentation

Motorized exoskeletons allow people with spinal cord injuries and similar injuries to move freely in and out of the hospital. This technology has been shown to affect mental well-being by improving quality of life and reducing anxiety and depressive symptoms.

A rehabilitation exoskeleton that serves people directly has a wide range of possible uses in rehabilitation sessions. Therefore, there is great value in developing advanced rehabilitation exoskeletons. Research on robots for lower limb rehabilitation in patients with limb movement disorders is an important part of research on rehabilitation robots.

In 2021, the mobile exoskeleton segment accounted for 68.55% of the global medical exoskeleton market. Mobile exoskeletons designed to assist human movement are used in daily life, such as getting up, sitting, etc., in patients who have completely lost their lower limb mobility due to diseases such as SCI and multiple sclerosis.





Market Segmentation by Modality

Powered Exoskeletons

Passive Exoskeletons

Market Segmentation by Extremity

Lower Extremity Exoskeletons

Upper Extremity Exoskeletons

Market Segmentation by Mobility

Mobile Exoskeletons

Stationary Exoskeletons

Market Segmentation by Usage

Rehabilitation Exoskeletons

Augmentation Exoskeletons

Medical Exoskeleton Market – Dynamics

In the developing field of portable robotics, orthotics or exoskeletons are manufactured and developed to support and strengthen the lower or upper extremities in performing various tasks. Exoskeletons are devices that help people improve their abilities to perform complicated tasks such as carrying weights and heavy loads, and they also help reduce pain and stress, as well as tension, while working. In medicine, exoskeletons are used to reduce the costs of rehabilitation and care incurred by patients with neurological diseases. Today, 3D printing is used in various biomedical fields. This technique can be used in the fabrication of metal implants in hard tissue, organ growth, print copies of anatomical models for surgical preparation, dental and orthotic fixators, etc. 3D-printed exoskeletons allow disabled people to lead a normal life with the following advantages: low cost, mobilization, adaptation to special needs.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Emergence of Soft Actuator Medical Exoskeletons

Increasing Focus on Brain-Machine Interface Based Medical Exoskeletons

Increasing Number of People with Physical Disabilities

Recent Advancements in Medical Exoskeletons

Medical Exoskeleton Market – Geography

North America has the second highest share among all the regions. The growth of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing number of strokes and associated physical disabilities in the population. The availability of advanced robotic developers, constant technological innovations, and growing acceptance for technologically advanced medical exoskeleton products are further accelerating the market growth in the region. This is attributed to the growing disabled population. According to a report by the CDC, every one in four adults in the US has a physical disability that affects essential life activities. The most general type of disability is physical disability, which affects one in every seven adults. Disability becomes more common with age, affecting about two in five adults 65 and older. In addition, the rising geriatric population is also a major factor for growth in the medical exoskeleton market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina

The Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa







Major Vendors

Ekso Bionics

ReWalk Robotics

PARKER HANNIFIN

Ottobock

CYBERDYNE

Rex Bionics

DIH Medical





Other Prominent Vendors

Wearable Robotics

Gogoa

ExoAtlet

Panasonic

Tyromotion

Honda Motor

B-Temia

Bionic Power

ANGEL ROBOTICS

AXOSUITS

BAMA Teknoloji

Biomotum

Bionic Yantra

Bioservo Technologies

Fourier Intelligence

FREE Bionics

Gloreha Idrogenet

Harmonic Bionics

HEXAR Humancare

Human in Motion Robotics

InteSpring

MARSI BIONICS

