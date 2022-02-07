GreenLight agrees to field station in Spain to boost research and development for key plant health projects

BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenLight Biosciences, a biotechnology company focused on RNA research, design, and manufacturing for human, animal, and plant health, today announced its agreement to operate a field research station in Spain.



Located south of Seville, a key agricultural area with intensive year-round production, the farmland will allow GreenLight to accelerate its transition of research and discovery compounds into the field.

“The versatility of this site and its climate will enable us to conduct broad-spectrum testing for GreenLight’s emerging portfolio and support key projects, whether it’s plant diseases or insects,” says Andreas Hopf, VP of Plant Health Product Development.

GreenLight intends to lease about 10 to 20 hectares to support field trials, plant pathogens, entomology, and office space. “Having a research farm allows us to conduct our field work much more efficiently,” says Hopf. “We will have the core competencies to take on external compounds and technologies to onboard them onto our pipeline.”

The expansion will initially support GreenLight’s work in Europe to address crop challenges caused by powdery mildew, botrytis, fusarium, and the Colorado potato beetle.

About GreenLight

Founded in 2008, GreenLight aims to address some of the world’s biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA for human health and agriculture. In human health, this includes mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. In agriculture, this includes RNA to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The company’s breakthrough cell-free RNA manufacturing platform, which is protected by numerous patents, allows for cost-effective production of RNA. GreenLight’s human health product candidates are in the pre-clinical stage, and its product candidates for the agriculture market are in the early stages of development or regulatory review. GreenLight is a public benefit corporation that trades under the ticker GRNA on Nasdaq. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/.

Contact:

Thomas Crampton

SVP & Head of Corporate Affairs

GreenLight Biosciences

tcrampton@greenlightbio.com

+44 7826 995794

+1-914-202-2762

