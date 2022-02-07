Konica Minolta Launches AccurioJet KM-1e HD LED UV Inkjet Press

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its AccurioJet KM-1e High Definition (HD) model, an evolution of the AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press that will contribute to further expanding Konica Minolta customers’ businesses.

The AccurioJet KM-1e delivers 1200 x 1200 true DPI output that rivals offset press quality. By incorporating new HD technology, improvements have been made to the quality of production for the AccurioJet KM-1e. These include the skin tones, uniformity of solid backgrounds and reproduction of textures, with a ‘best in the industry’ image quality. Photobooks, art books and digital package printing are all among the niche markets suitable for this new HD model.

Since unveiling the AccurioJet KM-1 perfecting 23x29” sheetfed, full-color UV inkjet digital press in 2016, Konica Minolta has continually supported its clients’ business transformation and expansion. The company’s primary objective of staying close to its customers has allowed it to build on its proprietary technologies.

Quantum Graphics (Quantum), a commercial printer offering a complete suite of print and ancillary services in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, will be Konica Minolta’s first customer in North America to implement the new HD technology. Quantum acquired its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press in 2021 after a comprehensive search, during which the team considered several different inkjet printer manufacturers. Following the vendor presentations, the decision was unanimous to purchase the KM-1e, with main drivers being substrate flexibility, speed of changeover from job to job and the UV curing for synthetics. Since installation, Quantum has quickly ramped production on the press and anticipates significant growth, particularly in its direct mail business, due to the AccurioJet KM-1e’s variable data capabilities and substrate flexibility.

“It’s really been about how well the AccurioJet KM-1e fits with our existing mix of equipment, and the capability and capacity we have been able to add,” said Nick Larsen, Director of Technology, Quantum Graphics. “We’ve moved jobs from every print department to the press without issue, including running work from our large format department that wasn’t even part of the original scope, gaining speed, efficiency and quality while also lowering costs.”

“We were printing well before, but seeing the quality compared side-by-side has been incredible. The thick stock capability has allowed us to turn high-volume, high variability signage projects more quickly and with better quality than ever,” said Guy Peterson, President and CEO, Owner, Quantum Graphics. “Our customers demand the best print quality, and we are extremely excited to install the new HD technology, which will allow us to set the bar even higher with the image quality it produces.”

The AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press was launched in 2020, enabling high value-added printing with improved connectivity to third-party vendor post-processing and a wider range of substrates. Uncoated, coated, art coated paper, colored and metallic papers, transparency media, plastic media, canvas and stone paper are all substrates that can be used on the machine. The press has been referred to as the Swiss Army Knife of printing because of its many uses, and has received INGEDE deinking certification for both uncoated and coated papers, which includes recycled qualities. Most recently, the device earned Idealliance® Master Elite ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification, confirming its capability to meet the color space requirements specified by the Characterized Reference Print Conditions (CRPC) of ISO/PAS 15339.

Drawing upon these strengths, Konica Minolta’s new AccurioJet KM-1e HD model has further enhanced its appeal for applications such as photo and art books. Working closely with clients’ existing post-processing machines, Konica Minolta worked in partnership to customize the connection systems. In addition to the technical side, areas such as analyzing machine operation status and productivity improvements have been developed in close cooperation with customers.

“As Konica Minolta continues to grow our presence in packaging, commercial print and industrial sectors, we maintain our close customer relationships, working in partnership with them to identify new opportunities to support their growth,” said Bill Troxil, President, Industrial & Production Print, Konica Minolta. “With the incorporation of HD technology in the AccurioJet KM-1e, our image quality has set a new standard in the industry, further fulfilling our commitment to provide the highest quality printing to our clients so they can best meet their customers’ needs.”

