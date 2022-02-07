Dickey’s Restaurant Brands Offering Big Discount for the Big Game

Dallas, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Restaurant Brands wants to help you gear up for the big game with an incredible deal from its virtual concept, Wing Boss. Come to win with your game day chicken wings by Wing Boss! Ensure your game day menu is the day’s real MVP!

The world’s largest barbecue concept is offering a big discount for the big game conveniently available for same-day delivery or pick-up. Game day wings discount for Wing Boss include:

Save 20% off party packs using code: PACKS20

Party packs come in a variety of sizes to feed small and large groups – and everywhere in between!

Choose from a selection of 12 sauces and rubs

Dickey’s gift cards can be used towards purchase

“We’re thrilled to offer our fans this incredible deal – just in time for the big game,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “If you have a hankering for some delicious, crispy, pit smoked one-of-a-kind wings that are sure to be a crowd pleaser, than we’ve got you covered to take your party to the next level!”

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment