Research Study Proves Calmer Canine Veterinary Therapy Device Resolves Separation Anxiety in Dogs

Northvale, NJ, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT) announced that a study recently conducted by North Carolina State University (“NCSU”) on the Calmer Canine non-invasive electrotherapy device, demonstrated conclusively that it is an effective treatment for canine separation anxiety (“CSA”).



The study conducted by NCSU on the Calmer Canine in the treatment of dogs with CSA was double-blind, randomized and placebo-controlled - the “gold standard” for efficacy evaluations of therapeutic technologies. By the fourth week in the study nearly two-thirds of the dogs exhibited 100% greater improvement in the time spent resting instead of anxious when home alone. Data collected via video analysis of the dogs when alone was analyzed by researchers to more accurately gauge the severity of CSA.

The Calmer Canine was developed for Assisi Animal Health (“Assisi”) by ADMT and is being manufactured at ADMT’s Northvale, NJ medical device manufacturing facility. ADMT also developed and manufactures Assisi’s Veterinary Loop Anti-Inflammatory Therapy devices.

The Calmer Canine is a highly innovative, gentle, effective, safe and drug-free treatment system for CSA which is anxiety or fear-related behavior that occurs when an owner leaves their dog alone. The Calmer Canine device delivers targeted pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF) signals non-invasively to the area of the brain responsible for causing the symptoms of anxiety. It effectively returns the anxious brain to a more balanced emotional state with long-lasting effects.

The Calmer Canine, applied in two 15-minute treatments per day for 4 to 6 weeks, effectively reduces CSA symptoms, such as incessant barking, destructive behavior and inappropriate urination. In many cases, results can be seen in a short amount of time. In the NCSU study, half of the owners reported improvement in their dog’s anxiety after just one week of treatments.

Approximately 17% or 13 million dogs in the US alone are estimated to suffer from CSA. An effective, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical therapy can be a major benefit in reducing surrenders to shelters, reducing euthanasia and significantly improving the relationship between owners and their dogs.

In addition to resolving CSA, Assisi reports that there has been anecdotal evidence that the Calmer Canine reduces many other types of anxiety, from stranger anxiety to noise phobia.

View a video on Calmer Canine at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4BSCurq9nE&t=9s

See the NCSU study at: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fvets.2021.775092/full

For more information about Calmer Canine and Loop technologies visit assisianimalhealth.com. Calmer Canine® is an Assisi Animal Health trademark – all rights reserved.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device development and manufacturing services at www.admtronics.com.

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as rapid 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company’s website - admtronics.com.

