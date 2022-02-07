Ninepoint to launch Canada’s First Carbon Credit Fund

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its offering of liquid alternative mutual funds with the Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF.



In response to global efforts to reach net zero targets by 20501, governments around the world are using cap-and-trade programs to incentivize carbon-intense industries to evolve their business models to both meet continued demand and prepare for a low carbon future. These cap-and-trade programs have paved the way for the emergence of global Carbon Credit markets.

An exciting, new asset class has emerged through carbon markets that offers investors a way to buy carbon credit products as an investment – seeking an investment return and hedging against climate transition risks.

Investment Objective

The investment objective of Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF is to seek to provide unitholders with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in global carbon emissions allowance futures.

The Fund will initially invest in the major carbon allowance futures globally, namely, the European Union Allowance (the “EUA”), the California Carbon Allowance (the “CCA”) which includes the province of Quebec, and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (the “RGGI”) which is focused on the northeast United States.

“Wood Mackenzie has estimated that the global emissions trading market may be worth as much as $22 trillion by 20502. Taking a long-term view on the important transition to a clean energy economy – as measured in decades, not years – this Fund will give Canadian investors access to a global asset class expected to see exponential growth,” said John Wilson, Co-CEO, Managing Partner & Senior Portfolio Manager, Ninepoint Partners. “As the first-in-Canada carbon credit fund, Canadian investors now have a new way to benefit from the growing efforts to decarbonize the global economy.The low correlation of Carbon Credit Futures to the broader financial market could provide a natural hedge for any diversified portfolio while potentially improving the resilience of their portfolios against climate transition risks.”

This fund is expected to be available for purchase on Fundserv and NEO Exchange on or about February 16, 2022, and will be eligible for registered plans. The mutual fund series units are expected to be available on Fundserv. Subject to satisfying the NEO Exchange’s original listing requirements, the ETF series units are expected to be available for purchase in U.S. dollars (Ticker: CBON.U) and Canadian dollars (Ticker: CBON) on the NEO Exchange or another exchange or marketplace where ETF series units are traded through registered brokers and dealers in the province or territory where the investor resides.

1 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Race to Zero Campaign. https://unfccc.int/climate-action/race-to-zero-campaign

2 Wood Mackenzie. (2021, August 11). COP26: Make or break for Global Emissions Trading.

About Ninepoint Partners



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint Partners.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Joanne Kearney

Smithcom Ltd.

416.804.5949

joanne.kearney@smithcom.ca

Sales Inquiries:

Neil Ross

Ninepoint Partners

416.945.6227

nross@ninepoint.com

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Fund. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Fund nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.