Blue Eye Soft announces patent award for Artificial Intelligence Technology

Greenville, SC, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Eye Soft is excited to announce that the U.S. Patent Office has officially awarded a utility patent for the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology which powers a clinical decision support tool that analyzes chest x-rays to more rapidly detect COVID-19, and other illness such as cancer, developing in lungs.

Founder and CEO of Blue Eye Soft, Srikanth Kodeboyina, helped developed BlueDocAI™ in collaboration with University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “This patent award is a significant milestone for our company and we want to thank UDRI for their constant collaboration and support for many years,” said Kodeboyina. “Our proprietary technology, protected by this issued keystone patent, provides our product with a competitive advantage. Especially in areas with scarcity of trained radiologists, we’re excited that our technology will be able to efficiently detect illnesses in an automated way with a limited set of COVID-19 images.”

Blue Eye Soft is a graduate company of Innosphere Ventures’ incubation program that accelerates the success of technical founders and supports the commercialization efforts of science and technology companies.

Blue Eye Soft is notably known for taking different models of algorithms with limited data to detect illnesses faster compared to current technology in the field. BlueDocAI™ is robust for implementing a transfer to transfer learning approach, which takes data sets such as images of lung cancer and COVID-19 and breaks them down into “mini” data sets. This enables the program to detect the illness faster and deliver a diagnoses in a timely manner to radiologists and healthcare industries.

“The award of this patent is another significant step in getting this important new technology into the hands of healthcare providers,” said John Leland, vice president for research at the University of Dayton. “We congratulate Blue Eye Soft and we’re confident in their ability to bring BlueDocAI to market soon.”

Attachments