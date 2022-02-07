Five Members of ConnectWise Team Capture Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

TAMPA, Fla, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, is pleased to announce that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named five members of the ConnectWise team to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list: Geoffrey Willison, chief operating officer; Craig Fulton, chief customer officer; Jay Ryerse, VP of cybersecurity initiatives; Nathan Fullington, AVP of customer success; and Vicky Bruns, marketplace manager.



CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

All five individuals honored played a crucial role at ConnectWise last year. Vicky Bruns was instrumental in improving ConnectWise’s partner experience by onboarding an eCommerce Marketplace Concierge team to help support transactions for third party solutions that ConnectWise resells. Jay Ryerse assisted with the development, implementation and launch of the ConnectWise Partner Program (CPP) for cybersecurity. Geoffrey Willison helped increase focus on partner satisfaction, resulting in over 20,000 partner surveys completed. Nathan Fullington continuously provided his team with updates on partner health to help identify risks and enable proactive engagement.

“The ConnectWise team is incredibly grateful to have such accomplished and talented people working with the company. Geoffrey, Jay, Craig, Nathan and Vicky are trailblazers within the industry and at ConnectWise, consistently using their skills and expertise to amaze our partners,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “All five individuals have made a positive and lasting impact on our partners and their fellow colleagues. Collectively, their efforts play a vital role in helping ConnectWise deliver more innovation faster, invest in partner growth and deliver a seamless partner experience.”

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

