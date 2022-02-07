New Ethan Allen Design Center Debuts in Westport

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen, a leading global interior design company and a renowned manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has opened its seventh location in Connecticut: a new Design Center in Westport.



The Design Center showcases Ethan Allen’s unique vision of American style while putting the value of Ethan Allen’s complimentary interior design service, enhanced by 3D digital design tools, at the fore. Clients will have space to work with professional interior designers at fully equipped workstations, viewing both detailed 3D floor plans and before-and-after images of their space on a large, high-resolution screen. Large screens bring these digital design plans, from single rooms to entire homes, to life, so clients can see an incredibly realistic version of their designed space before placing their order.

“The new Westport Design Center projects variety of our styles of classic, country, coastal, modern and highlights our commitment to personal interior design service combined with technology,” said Ethan Allen Chairman and CEO Farooq Kathwari. “Our designers can meet with clients in the Design Center, at their homes, or via virtual appointment, whether designing homes near Westport or vacation homes in other places. Our technology gives clients extraordinary flexibility, and our service is always complimentary.”

In addition to viewing aspirational room settings on site, clients will be able to access the full breadth of Ethan Allen’s furniture and accent selections in partnership with designers, or via touchscreen if they prefer self-directed product research. They will also be able to view hundreds of fabrics, leathers, finishes, and other customized options on site; from room plan to furniture details, the experience is personalized to the taste and lifestyle of each client.

“Because we make about 75% of our products in our own North American workshops, we can make many items to order, delivering exceptional custom craftsmanship within a competitive timeframe,” Mr. Kathwari stated. “We also offer a complete selection of artisan-crafted accents, including rugs, lighting, bedding, mattresses, and more.”

The Westport Design Center is located at 605 Post Road.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico, and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

