Associa Mid-Atlantic Names Joanne Granozio as Business Development Manager

Mr. Laurel, NJ, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic is pleased to name Joanne Granozio, CMCA®, PCAM®, AMS®, the newest business development manager. In her new role, she will focus on building client relationships while maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth.

Ms. Granozio joined Associa Mid-Atlantic in 2013 as vice president of developer management services. Her career in property management spans more than 30 years. She has served in many leadership positions, including community manager, regional manager, director of marketing, regional director, vice president of developer services, and executive vice president.

Ms. Granozio is a member of the New Jersey and Pennsylvania chapters of Community Associations Institute (CAI). She has also served for many years on Pennsylvania CAI’s South Jersey Regional Council.

“Joanne’s determination, ethics, personality, and management skills have earned her tremendous respect in our industry, and we are thrilled to have her in this new role,” stated Leslie Baldwin, Associa vice president of sales. “Associa is proud to be the trusted management partner of so many community associations, and we look forward to having Joanne on board to help us continue to uphold that reputation.”

Ms. Granozio holds the Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designations from CAI, and the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) from the Community Associations Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

