Cadence Group, a Wellspring-Backed Company, Appoints Neal Zuzik as COO of Cadence Group Effective Feb. 7, 2022

ASHEBORO, N.C., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Group today announced that Neal Zuzik has been selected as Cadence Group's new chief operating officer. Neal will assume the role on Feb. 7, 2022.

"I am honored to join Cadence, a market leader with such a rich history in the lubricant distribution industry," Zuzik said. "I am excited to continue our journey of becoming a best-in-class strategic partner to our customers, suppliers, employees, stakeholders and communities which we serve."

"I am excited to have Neal join our Leadership team. His past experience leading Global Supply Chain and Operations Teams will serve us well. We continue to add to our incredible leadership team," said Bob Craycraft, CEO Cadence Group.

"Neal brings a stellar track record of growing both public and private companies. His petroleum products background coupled with his experience in building out global supply chains as a COO make him a uniquely qualified choice," said Naishadh Lalwani, Partner of Wellspring Capital Management.

Prior to his appointment to the role of Chief Operating Officer of Cadence Group, Neal served as Sr. Vice President of Commercial Strategy & Business Development at Clean Harbors / Safety-Kleen Oil, Sr. Vice President Sales, Marketing & Business Development at American Refining Group, and Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Valvoline.

About Cadence Group

Cadence Group is one of the largest distributors of lubricants, fuel, antifreeze, diesel exhaust fluid, and other ancillary products for the eastern and central United States. For additional information, please visit www.cadencepetroleum.com

Contact info:

Name: William Davis, Vice President, Cadence Petroleum Group

Company URL: www.cadencepetroleum.com

Address: P.O. Box 4006, Asheboro, NC 27204

Phone: +1-336-629-2061 ext. 238

