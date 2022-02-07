Vishay Intertechnology Adopts Stockholder Return Policy

Structured to enhance returns to stockholders and to invest in growth initiatives

Calls for an annual return to stockholders at least 70% of free cash flow

For 2022, Company expects to return at least $100 million to stockholders consisting of $58 million in dividend payments and at least $42 million in share repurchases



MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a Stockholder Return Policy that will remain in effect until such time as the Board votes to amend or rescind the policy.

The Stockholder Return Policy calls for Vishay to return at least 70% of free cash flow, net of scheduled principal payments of long-term debt, on an annual basis. Vishay intends to return such amounts directly, in the form of dividends, or indirectly, in the form of stock repurchases. For 2022, Vishay expects to return at least $100 million to stockholders consisting of approximately $58 million through its existing quarterly dividend program and at least $42 million through share repurchases.

Commenting on the Stockholder Return Policy, Marc Zandman, Executive Chairman of the Board, said, “The Stockholder Return Policy reflects the Board’s commitment to increasing the Company’s allocation of capital to stockholders and to enhancing their returns over the long term while demonstrating its confidence in the sustainability of Vishay’s strong cash flow generation and balance sheet.”

Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our primary focus will continue to be on investing in growth initiatives including key product line expansions, targeted R&D, and synergistic acquisitions. The structure of our newly adopted Stockholder Return Policy enables us to allocate capital responsibly among our business, our lenders and our stockholders.”

Over the long-term, Vishay intends to fund the Stockholder Return Policy from the Company’s historically strong cash flows from operations. The Company may also use its revolving credit facility from time to time, to finance these initiatives on a short-term basis.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

Non-GAAP Measure

This Stockholder Return Policy and this press release use “free cash” as a measure. Free cash is a financial measure which is not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and is considered a "non-GAAP financial measure" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as free cash do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Vishay defines “free cash” as cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, and plus proceeds from the sale of fixed assets, each as presented in the Company’s consolidated statement of cash flows in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Although “free cash” is not defined in GAAP, the measure is derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Calculations of free cash and reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

