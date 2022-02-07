Varonis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Annual recurring revenues grew to $387.1 million, a 35% increase year-over-year

Total revenues grew 33% year-over-year to $126.6 million in Q4 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

"Our outstanding fourth quarter results are the culmination of a steady, consistent and well-executed year by our team," said Yaki Faitelson, Varonis CEO. "Our technology has never been a better fit than for today's market, as the acceleration of secular trends impacting companies further drives the global need for the Varonis Data Security Platform. Looking ahead, our leadership in the market, coupled with our ongoing innovation and execution, firmly positions us to better protect our customers, offer more value to our partners, and deliver durable long-term growth to our stockholders."

Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Total revenues increased 33% to $126.6 million, compared with $95.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Subscription revenues increased 53% to $96.0 million, compared with $62.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Maintenance and services revenues were $29.6 million, compared with $32.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating loss was ($17.8) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of ($7.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP operating income was $22.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Financial Summary for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Total revenues increased 33% to $390.1 million, compared with $292.7 million in 2020.

Subscription revenues increased 67% to $268.9 million, compared with $161.2 million in 2020.

Maintenance and services revenues were $119.3 million, compared with $130.0 million in 2020.

GAAP operating loss was ($98.7) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of ($78.4) million in 2020.

Non-GAAP operating income was $25.2 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of ($4.4) million in 2020.



The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income (loss) and GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

Annual recurring revenues, or ARR, were $387.1 million as of the end of the fourth quarter, up 35% year-over-year.

As of December 31, 2021, 73% of customers with 500 employees or more purchased four or more licenses, up from 63% as of December 31, 2020, and 41% purchased six or more licenses, up from 30% as of December 31, 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, total revenues in North America increased 34% over the prior-year period to $89.1 million, total revenues in EMEA increased 32% over the prior-year period to $34.2 million, and total revenues in Rest of World increased 27% to $3.3 million.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $807.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company generated $7.2 million of cash from operations, compared to negative $5.8 million used in the prior year period.



An explanation of ARR is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Financial Outlook

This financial outlook includes the introduction of full year ARR guidance. Additionally, the Company's guidance for non-GAAP operating income (loss) reflects the weakening of the U.S. dollar against the New Israeli Shekel, which the Company has mitigated through its hedging program for 2022. For the first quarter of 2022, this headwind is expected to be 350 basis points and for the full year 2022, this headwind is expected to be 200 basis points.

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

Revenues of $94.5 million to $96.5 million, or year-over-year growth of 26% to 29%.

Non-GAAP operating loss of ($10.5) million to ($9.5) million.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share in the range of ($0.11) to ($0.10), based on 108.4 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.



For full year 2022, the Company expects:

ARR of $484.0 million to $489.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 25% to 26%.

Revenues of $485.0 million to $490.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 24% to 26%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $26.0 million to $29.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.16 to $0.17, based on 128.5 million diluted shares outstanding.

Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s Financial Outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described below under “Forward-Looking Statements”.

Conference Call and Webcast

Varonis will host a conference call today, Monday, February 7, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The passcode is 13725555. A replay of this conference call will be available through February 14, 2022 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13725555. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the Company's website (www.varonis.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Key Performance Indicators and Stock Split

Varonis believes that the use of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) is helpful to our investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as operating income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, and (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition related expenses.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, (iv) foreign exchange gains (losses) which includes exchange rate differences on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842, (v) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and (vi) acquisition-related taxes.

The Company believes that the exclusion of these expenses provides a more meaningful comparison of our operational performance from period to period and offers investors and management greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business. Specifically:

Stock-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;

Payroll taxes are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, factors which may vary from period to period;

Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;

The Company incurs foreign exchange gains or losses from the revaluation of its significant operating lease liabilities in foreign currencies as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. dollars, which may vary from period to period;

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, which relate to the Company’s convertible senior notes issued in 2020, is a non-cash item; and

Acquisition-related taxes are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income (loss) or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Also, the amortization of intangible assets are expected recurring expenses over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Additionally, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies. Finally, the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs are expected recurring expenses until the maturity of the senior notes in 2025.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Varonis urges investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measures to evaluate our business.

A reconciliation for non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) referred to in our “Financial Outlook” is not provided because, as forward-looking statements, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and difficulty of estimating certain items such as charges to stock-based compensation expense and currency fluctuations which could have an impact on our consolidated results. The Company believes the information provided is useful to investors because it can be considered in the context of the Company’s historical disclosures of this measure.

ARR is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts and maintenance for perpetual license contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the term and multiplying the result by 365. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenues, deferred revenues or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

All common stock and per share data in this earnings release have been retroactively adjusted for the impact of the three-for-one split effective March 15, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the Company's growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenues, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; risks associated with anticipated growth in Varonis’ addressable market; Varonis’ ability to predict the timing and rate of subscription renewals and their impact on the Company’s future revenues and operating results; the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the budgets of our clients and on economic conditions generally; competitive factors, including increased sales cycle time, changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes and increased competition; the risk that Varonis may not be able to attract or retain employees, including sales personnel and engineers; Varonis’ ability to build and expand its direct sales efforts and reseller distribution channels; general economic and industry conditions, such as foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and expenditure trends for data and cybersecurity solutions; risks associated with the closing of large transactions, including Varonis’ ability to close large transactions consistently on a quarterly basis; new product introductions and Varonis’ ability to develop and deliver innovative products; risks associated with international operations; Varonis’ ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings; and risks associated with our convertible notes and capped-call transaction. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in Varonis’ reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof, and Varonis undertakes no duty to update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

To find out more about Varonis, visit www.varonis.com

Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues: Subscriptions $ 96,025 $ 62,653 $ 268,942 $ 161,188 Maintenance and services 29,613 32,072 119,302 130,028 Perpetual licenses 940 472 1,890 1,473 Total revenues 126,578 95,197 390,134 292,689 Cost of revenues 17,378 12,462 59,399 44,261 Gross profit 109,200 82,735 330,735 248,428 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,143 27,938 137,882 99,363 Sales and marketing 67,673 48,904 230,314 179,902 General and administrative 19,217 13,092 61,233 47,578 Total operating expenses 127,033 89,934 429,429 326,843 Operating loss (17,833 ) (7,199 ) (98,694 ) (78,415 ) Financial expenses, net (4,087 ) (4,538 ) (12,145 ) (7,483 ) Loss before income taxes (21,920 ) (11,737 ) (110,839 ) (85,898 ) Income taxes (3,023 ) (7,295 ) (6,022 ) (8,112 ) Net loss $ (24,943 ) $ (19,032 ) $ (116,861 ) $ (94,010 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (1.00 ) Weighted average number of shares used in

computing net loss per share of common

stock, basic and diluted 107,406,930 95,313,234 105,305,957 94,336,893





Stock-based compensation expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 3,711 $ 1,398 $ 8,995 $ 5,013 Research and development 11,608 6,212 36,033 21,979 Sales and marketing 13,449 6,805 39,684 25,578 General and administrative 9,342 4,986 25,067 16,015 $ 38,110 $ 19,401 $ 109,779 $ 68,585





Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 62 $ 13 $ 1,059 $ 300 Research and development 22 43 350 333 Sales and marketing 272 117 4,982 2,789 General and administrative 22 15 971 471 $ 378 $ 188 $ 7,362 $ 3,893





Amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 381 $ 262 $ 1,525 $ 262 Research and development 1,338 900 5,261 900 Sales and marketing 1 2 8 2 General and administrative — 325 — 325 $ 1,720 $ 1,489 $ 6,794 $ 1,489





Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Unaudited Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 805,761 $ 234,092 Marketable securities — 34,117 Short-term deposits 1,850 30,053 Trade receivables, net 117,179 94,229 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,417 27,357 Total current assets 959,207 419,848 Long-term assets: Operating lease right-of-use asset 63,749 47,924 Property and equipment, net 38,298 37,163 Intangible assets, net 4,313 5,846 Goodwill 23,135 23,135 Other assets 19,835 21,566 Total long-term assets 149,330 135,634 Total assets $ 1,108,537 $ 555,482 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 5,324 $ 850 Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities 102,226 83,198 Deferred revenues 104,221 98,588 Total current liabilities 211,771 182,636 Long-term liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 225,330 218,460 Operating lease liability 68,694 54,540 Deferred revenues 2,566 2,778 Other liabilities 3,583 2,997 Total long-term liabilities 300,173 278,775 Stockholders’ equity: Share capital Common stock 108 95 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,083 9,371 Additional paid-in capital 1,018,005 395,347 Accumulated deficit (427,603 ) (310,742 ) Total stockholders’ equity 596,593 94,071 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,108,537 $ 555,482





Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (116,861 ) $ (94,010 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,888 10,167 Stock-based compensation 109,779 68,585 Amortization of deferred commissions 14,147 13,106 Noncash operating lease costs 8,232 8,737 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,870 4,096 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (22,950 ) (19,075 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (506 ) (543 ) Deferred commissions (21,151 ) (19,131 ) Other long-term assets 1,404 1,172 Trade payables 4,474 (328 ) Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities 5,850 16,058 Deferred revenues 5,421 (169 ) Other long-term liabilities 1,581 5,493 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,178 (5,842 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 34,117 51,539 Investment in marketable securities — (44,124 ) Proceeds from short-term and long-term deposits 80,752 74,776 Investment in short-term and long-term deposits (50,000 ) (97,454 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (29,369 ) Purchases of property and equipment (10,490 ) (10,116 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 54,379 (54,748 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from follow-on offering, net 500,034 — Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 245,308 Purchases of capped calls — (29,348 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans, net 10,078 9,793 Net cash provided by financing activities 510,112 225,753 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 571,669 165,163 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 234,092 68,929 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 805,761 $ 234,092





Varonis Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Reconciliation to non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating loss $ (17,833 ) $ (7,199 ) $ (98,694 ) $ (78,415 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 38,110 19,401 109,779 68,585 Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 378 188 7,362 3,893 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses 1,720 1,489 6,794 1,489 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 22,375 $ 13,879 $ 25,241 $ (4,448 ) Reconciliation to non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net loss $ (24,943 ) $ (19,032 ) $ (116,861 ) $ (94,010 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 38,110 19,401 109,779 68,585 Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 378 188 7,362 3,893 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses 1,720 1,489 6,794 1,489 Foreign exchange rate differences, net 1,486 2,022 1,698 1,726 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,747 1,670 6,870 4,096 Acquisition-related taxes — 6,566 — 6,566 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 18,498 $ 12,304 $ 15,642 $ (7,655 ) GAAP weighted average number of shares used in

computing net loss per share of common stock - basic

and diluted 107,406,930 95,313,234 105,305,957 94,336,893 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in

computing net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic 107,406,930 95,313,234 105,305,957 94,336,893 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in

computing net income (loss) per share of common stock - diluted 118,649,972 108,371,718 116,919,446 94,336,893 GAAP net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (1.00 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ (0.08 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ (0.08 )



