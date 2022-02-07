Navient earns high marks for LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, is proud to announce it is ranked among the best in the nation for corporate policies supporting lesbian, gay and bisexual workers, according to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.



Navient joins the ranks of 1,271 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2022 CEI. Inclusion on the Corporate Equality Index reflects a company’s commitment to LGBTQ+ workplace equality through tangible policies, benefits, and practices.

“We are proud to create and foster a culture of inclusion for our LGBTQ+ team members because we know it builds a talented, diverse team that inspires innovative solutions for the customers we serve,” said Mike Smith, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Navient. “Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion remains at the core of everything we do. We are proud to be recognized among the nation’s top companies for workplace equality.”

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad.”

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

