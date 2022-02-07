CEO Charlie Funk to Retire From MidWestOne In 2022

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG), parent company of MidWestOne Bank, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charlie Funk, 67, will retire later this year, following a successful 21-year career with the organization.



Funk joined MidWestOne in November 2000 and has served as CEO since March 2008. He was President of the Company and the Bank from November 2000 to July 2020. During his 42-year career, he also worked for three other Midwest-based banks. He has taught at the Colorado Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado, the Iowa School of Banking, and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Georgetown University.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Charlie for his decades of service and exceptional, steadfast leadership," said Kevin Monson, Company and Bank Chairman of the Board. "As CEO of MidWestOne, he has prioritized integrity and family-oriented community banking and led the organization from less than $500 million in assets and approximately 200 employees in 2000, to nearly $6 billion in assets and 750 employees today with locations in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado and Florida.

"Moreover, Charlie has developed an experienced and seasoned leadership team that values long-term relationships and helping customers and communities succeed. The communities we serve are not only the inspiration of our organization, but the purpose behind our existence. The impact and legacy of his leadership leaves MidWestOne well positioned for the future."

MidWestOne's Board of Directors has engaged executive search firm Spencer Stuart to conduct a national search to identify Funk's successor. Spencer Stuart is one of the world's leading global executive search and leadership consulting firms, specializing in chief executive, board director and senior executive roles. Funk will remain with MidWestOne until a successor is chosen and in place to ensure a seamless transition. He will continue to serve as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

Said Funk, "As an organization, we've traveled many miles together over the past 21 years. We took a venerable, family owned bank and, in time, merged it with three other like-minded family banks and became a public company. We've been a stable employer that continues to win awards for our culture and engagement. And, we've generously supported our local communities, even in the most challenging economic times.

"I would like to thank MidWestOne's Board and our more than 750 employees for the opportunity to lead this organization. I have been gratified by their trust and inspired by their hard work and dedication in carrying out our 87-year-old mission of 'taking care of our customers and those who should be'. I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I take comfort in knowing that with our experienced team, strong culture and customer commitment, MidWestOne's best days lie ahead."

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MOFG".

Category: Management

This news release may be downloaded from https://www.midwestonefinancial.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx

Source: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Industry: Banks

Contacts:

Barry Ray

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

319-356-5931

Gregory Turner

Executive Vice President, Wealth Management & Corporate Communications

319-356-5923

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd7db825-8bae-4514-bcad-9e5f9b90d785