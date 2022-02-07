Corum Client Social5 Acquired by Pluribus

SEATTLE, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, Social5, has been acquired by Pluribus Technologies Corp. Utah-based Social5 is a social media marketing company that uses proprietary technologies to provide affordable marketing solutions to an underserved SMB market. This is the second eCommerce acquisition for Pluribus, continuing their consolidation strategy in the eCommerce space.



“We are delighted to have brought this transaction to a successful close. Social5 is a unique business and Pluribus is a perfect home,” said Mark Blundell, Corum dealmaker, who led the transaction. “Social5 will contribute to the Pluribus group, as well as grow its own business in partnership with Pluribus’ other companies. We expect a bright future for Pluribus and Social5 together.”

“It was a pleasure to work with Corum throughout our sale process. Their industry expertise, relationships and deal experience were invaluable. Corum secured us offers from potential acquirers who could bring us into a family of companies serving the same SME market we serve, creating a great opportunity for us to succeed in the next stage of our growth. I would recommend Corum to any software CEO seeking the best possible exit,” said Rob Wellman, Founder and CEO of Social5.

Corum is the world's leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. Mark Blundell will host a half-day online workshop, Selling Up Selling Out, on February 15th, 9:00AM-1:00PM PST. Tech CEOs and founders will learn to prepare, position, research, value, negotiate and execute due diligence for maximum price and optimal structure in an M&A transaction. To register, visit www.corumgroup.com/events.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Pluribus

Pluribus is a technology company that acquires small, profitable business-to-business software companies at reasonable prices in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnerships and enabling technologies including automation, self-service and artificial intelligence/machine learning to create new revenue streams and enable companies to grow into significant organizations in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: www.pluribustechnologies.com.

About Social5

Social5 With an increasing number of consumers turning to social media channels such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram to research and purchase products, Social5 provides a suite of marketing solutions designed to help SMB's. These include graphical design, content creation, social media advertising and reputation management. Through its scalable content-delivery system and the recruitment of award-winning writers from Top-100 newspapers nationwide, Social5 has distinguished itself as a leading platform for helping SMB's retain existing customers and reach out to new ones. For more information, please visit: www.social5.com.

