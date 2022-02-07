Prosper Gold Exercises Option to Acquire 70% Interest in the Golden Sidewalk Property and the Skinner Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. (“Prosper Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce that it has exercised its previously announced option under the Option Agreement dated August 9, 2020 (the “Option Agreement”) between the Company and Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (“Sabina”) to acquire a 70% interest (the “70% Interest”) in the Golden Sidewalk property ( the “Golden Sidewalk Property”) and the Skinner property (together with the Golden Sidewalk Property, the “Properties”) consisting of approximately 3,000 hectares of mineral claims, leases and patents in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.



In order to acquire the 70% Interest in the Properties, the Company has (i) issued an aggregate of 900,000 common shares from its treasury to Sabina (800,000 common shares of which issued on the date hereof); (ii) paid an aggregate of $40,000 in cash to Sabina ($20,000 of which paid on the date hereof); and (iii) incurred an aggregate of $2,600,000 in expenditures on the Properties. The common shares issued to Sabina under the Option Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

In connection with the 70% Interest, the Company and Sabina will enter into Royalty Agreements (the “Royalty Agreements”) pursuant to which Prosper Gold will pay to Sabina (i) up to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") on the proceeds from the production and sale of all ores, minerals, metals and materials (“Products”) mined or removed from the Golden Sidewalk Property and (ii) up to a 1.0% NSR on the proceeds from the production and sale of Products mined or removed from certain “Additional Property” (as defined in the Option Agreement).

Under the Option Agreement, the Company has an option to acquire the remaining 30% interest (the “Additional Interest”) in the Properties subject to the terms and conditions provided in the Option Agreement. The Company is working with Sabina and other relevant stakeholders to acquire the Additional Interest as soon as practicable hereafter.

About the Golden Sidewalk

The Golden Sidewalk is a district-scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases (see the Company's Aug. 10, Sept. 8, and Sept. 15, 2020 news releases for details) in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage – Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project area. The “Golden Corridor” lies immediately north of the unconformity and is characterized as a highly prospective trend of coincident favourable magnetic and resistivity lineaments supported by highly anomalous gold-in-till samples covering 7.0 by 0.5 kilometres.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration for Prosper Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

For a detailed overview of Prosper Gold please visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: “ Peter Bernier ”

Peter Bernier

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Peter Bernier

President & CEO

Prosper Gold Corp.

Cell: (250) 316-6644

Email: Pete@ProsperGoldCorp.com

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts used herein refer to the law currency of Canada.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Royalty Agreements and the acquisition of the Second Interest. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, the Company’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.