FAX Capital Corp. Provides Date for 2021 Annual Results

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: FXC) today announced that it currently expects to report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 on March 29, 2022. As at December 31, 2021, the Company’s unaudited book value per share was approximately $5.18 per share, an approximate 7.2% increase from December 31, 2020 and a 1.5% decrease from September 30, 2021. Performance in both periods was driven primarily by unrealized gains and losses on its portfolio of investments.



During the fourth quarter, the Company judiciously deployed capital and continued to buy back shares under its normal course issuer bid.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com.

