RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $3,584,529 or $0.43 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This compares to consolidated earnings of $4,723,263 or $0.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. CEO Paul Nester stated, “The reduction in consolidated earnings is primarily due to a $1.3 million decline in non-cash equity earnings. Roanoke Gas continued to show improved margins associated with customer growth and infrastructure replacement programs.”



Earnings for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021 were $8,963,328 or $1.08 per diluted share compared to $11,280,861 or $1.38 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Nester attributed the decrease in trailing twelve-month net income to the lower non-cash equity earnings, offset by 12% Roanoke Gas operating income growth.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the first quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues $ 23,263,080 $ 19,517,017 $ 78,920,842 $ 62,806,955 Operating expenses 17,884,657 13,935,630 64,345,497 49,789,365 Operating income 5,378,423 5,581,387 14,575,345 13,017,590 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 72,127 1,356,683 382,998 5,077,471 Other income, net 322,439 330,026 904,559 808,679 Interest expense 1,104,856 1,019,829 4,136,912 4,033,802 Income before income taxes 4,668,133 6,248,267 11,725,990 14,869,938 Income tax expense 1,083,604 1,525,004 2,762,662 3,589,077 Net income $ 3,584,529 $ 4,723,263 $ 8,963,328 $ 11,280,861 Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.58 $ 1.08 $ 1.38 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.58 $ 1.08 $ 1.38 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.195 $ 0.185 $ 0.750 $ 0.710 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 8,383,986 8,167,793 8,306,294 8,147,544 Diluted 8,393,032 8,182,183 8,318,014 8,164,072 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, Assets 2021 2020 Current assets $ 32,449,177 $ 20,903,352 Utility plant, net 215,350,467 201,784,393 Other assets 75,431,248 71,666,584 Total Assets $ 323,230,892 $ 294,354,329 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 44,758,986 $ 22,526,868 Long-term debt, net 124,809,694 126,141,704 Deferred credits and other liabilities 51,367,367 53,136,216 Total Liabilities 220,936,047 201,804,788 Stockholders' Equity 102,294,845 92,549,541 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 323,230,892 $ 294,354,329



