Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Acquisition of $6.3 Million Quebec Industrial Property

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (“FCPT” or the “Trust”) (TSXV: FCD.UN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 50% interest in a multi-tenant industrial property located in Saint Laurent, QC (the “Property”). The acquisition price for 100% of the Property is approximately $6.3 million ($181 per square foot), excluding transaction costs.



The Property totals 34,612 square feet and is in close proximity to the Trust’s Montreal Industrial Portfolio. The Property is 100% occupied and accretive to AFFO.

The Trust will be acquiring the Property such that the Trust will own 50% and private clients affiliated with certain members of senior management and the board of trustees of the Trust owning the remaining 50% in a side-by-side alignment of interest structure. The Trust's portion of the acquisition price is approximately $3.2 million (excluding transaction costs). The Property is financing its portion of the Property acquisition through existing cash resources (including the Trust’s credit facility). Closing of the Property is anticipated during the first quarter of 2022.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust’s plan is to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

