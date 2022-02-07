Foundation Wellness Announces Acquisition of Doctor Hoy's Natural Pain Relief

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Wellness, the leading U.S. manufacturer of insoles and orthotics, is pleased to announce it has recently acquired Doctor Hoy's Natural Pain Relief. Doctor Hoy's is a topical analgesic company focused on safe and natural pain-relieving products. The acquisition of Doctor Hoy's allows Foundation Wellness to continue to expand its portfolio of leading brands.

Sean Williams, CEO of Foundation Wellness, stated, "We are excited about acquiring Doctor Hoy's from Laura and Joachim. It is admirable what their small team has done to build the business by delivering a great product with excellent customer service. We believe the brand is a great fit in our portfolio along with PowerStep and Foot Petals and will strengthen our ability to empower consumers to lead active and pain-free lives."

Laura Gloschat, Chief Executive Officer of Doctor Hoy's, stated, "Doctor Hoy's Natural Pain Relief was the product that changed my life…so much so that my husband, Joachim and I bought the company in 2006. We are ready to watch Doctor Hoy's grow and reach many people that are looking for safe ways to manage their pain. It is with great happiness that we have found the right company in Foundation Wellness to take over what we started - a company that is passionate about the health and wellness of their consumers."

About Foundation Wellness:

Headquartered in Wadsworth, Ohio, for over 85 years, Foundation Wellness is a house of wellness brands including PowerStep, Foot Petals and FLAT SOCKS. Our leading brand, PowerStep, is the #1 Podiatrist recommended orthotic insole in the marketplace, offering foot support, pain relief, and prevention. We also sell branded products direct to consumers, through sports and specialty retailers, and offer private label products to leading OEMs and distributors in the foot care, orthopedic soft goods, safety & military markets. Learn more about Foundation Wellness and its offerings at https://www.foundationwellness.com.

About Doctor Hoy's:

Doctor Hoy's was founded in 2001 with a focus on creating a topical analgesic containing natural ingredients providing pain relief from muscle aches, arthritis, sprains, and strains - that focus remains the same today. Doctor Hoy's has two key products - Pain Relief Gel and Arnica Boost which are both manufactured in the USA. The formulas used are water-based and contain no parabens or toxins. Learn more about Doctor Hoy's and its offerings at https://www.drhoys.com.

