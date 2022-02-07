Colorado VNA Grows Services by Partnering With 24/7 AvaRe Home Health

ARVADA, Colo., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (Colorado VNA) announced today that it has reached an agreement with 24/7 AvaRe Home Health to absorb their healthcare staff and patients into Colorado VNA.

Headquartered in Arvada, CO, the expanded Colorado VNA will remain a mission-driven nonprofit, home healthcare, hospice, palliative and wellness agency. The addition of the former 24/7 AvaRe Home Health staff will allow Colorado VNA to now offer home healthcare and wellness care throughout the Denver metro area, Colorado Springs and parts of greater El Paso and Teller counties.

Colorado VNA will also continue to offer hospice and palliative care services throughout the Denver metro area and north to Larimer and Weld counties.

24/7 AvaRe Home Health has been a home healthcare agency providing adult and pediatric care to patients in the Denver and Colorado Springs area since 2012.

"This move will strengthen Colorado VNA, benefiting patients, employees as well as referring providers and facilities," said Tim Bowen, President and CEO of the Care Synergy network. "The transition will be smooth while expanding the continuum of care offered throughout Colorado VNA's service area."

Colorado VNA President, Julie Nunley will continue in her role for the expanded organization.

"Colorado VNA has a distinguished community legacy of more than 130 years and this will allow us to grow and develop while expanding our clinical expertise and the breadth and depth of care offered to patients," Nunley said. "I am excited about the potential in enhancing Colorado VNA, one of the largest home health, hospice, palliative and wellness agencies in the state."

About Colorado VNA: Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (Colorado VNA) is a member of the Care Synergy Network and serves Coloradans as the state's leading home health care agency. Colorado VNA provides care, quality and comfort through a range of services from preventive to recovery to palliative and end-of-life, in the home and community. For more information, visit www.vnacolorado.org.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

Contact:

Evan Hyatt

Director of Marketing and Communications|

Care Synergy

ehyatt@caresynergynetwork.org

(303) 228-5679

