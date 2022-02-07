The Office of Immigration Australia Searching For Skilled Professionals to Migrate to Australia

Sydney, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office of Immigration Australia is pleased to share the priority skilled occupation list in Australia. It is a fact that Australia is currently in shortage of skilled workers. Australia is the most preferred country for pursuing higher studies as well as job prospects. The country promises quality of life and guarantees socio-economic wellbeing. The lucky country also ranks high in variables such as employment, income, education, housing, safety, lifestyle, health, and environment. For those who are looking at migrating to this beautiful country for a prosperous future, now is the time. The Office of Immigration Australia helps skilled professionals understand the application and the Visa process and discover their eligibility.

Candidates who qualify for an Australian Work Visa i.e. the Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189) are the ones with work experience and educational qualifications as an accountant, architects, engineers, and medical practitioners in various disciplines, nurses, surveyors, social workers, pharmacists, veterinarians, cartographers, and chefs. The skilled occupation list in Australia consists of more than 50 professions in the above-mentioned categories. Once a person identifies their industry is on the priority migration skilled occupation list, they can start by completing the online eligibility assessment on the website. Every participant must satisfy the assessment with a score of 65 points or more.



The Office of Immigration Australia

The results will be displayed immediately and candidates will get to know whether they are have the minimum points required to progress to an application to live and work in Australia permanently and also receive a guide to Immigration to Australia. The guide consists of several links which provide access to the mandatory immigration forms which need to be filled out as part of the process. Australia is known as the lucky country for a lot of reasons. One can choose to live anywhere in Australia and can enroll in the country’s free family healthcare. Apart from the eligibility of becoming an Australian citizen, they could also sponsor eligible relatives for a permanent residence. A Skilled Visa allows people to stay in the country indefinitely. They become permanent residents on the day the visa is granted.

The Australian Migration Program is designed to invite migrants who wish to fill positions that are vacant due to a shortage of Australian workers. The skilled migrants are known for their high contribution rates in the workforce thereby backing the economic growth resulting in more employment opportunities. The Office of Immigration Australia assists skilled individuals with understanding the migration process and connecting individuals with a Registered Migration Agent. Those who are unsure about the immigration requirements or need more information with regards to the visa application process can always contact the team for a consultation. Apart from complete data protection, the agency also uses the highest level of security for all online payments.

To learn more visit https://www.immigrationsaustralia.com.au/

About Office of Immigration Australia

The Office of Immigration Australia website aids skilled individuals by providing general information about the process of migration and connecting them with RMA’s to help them migrate to Australia with the primary goal of receiving Permanent Residence and Citizenship. The website’s information is general in nature and individuals are encouraged to speak with a registered migration agent in order to get tailored advice.

###

Contact

Office of Immigration Australia

Address: Sydney, Australia

Phone: +61-2-9158-3242

Website: https://www.immigrationsaustralia.com.au/

Newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com