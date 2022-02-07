Guggenheim Securities Hires Alexander Ramirez to Expand TMT Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Alexander Ramirez will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Investment Banking Practice and will focus on advising companies in the telecom and network infrastructure sectors. Mr. Ramirez will commence work at Guggenheim in April and will be based in the firm’s New York office.



Mr. Ramirez joins Guggenheim after 18 years at Citigroup, where he most recently served as a Managing Director in its Global TMT Group and led the firm’s global coverage of clients in the data center industry. Mr. Ramirez holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to welcome Alex to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Alex is a well-respected advisor in the digital infrastructure sector. With his deep relationships and extensive sector knowledge, as well as experience advising on landmark transactions in the industry, he will be a significant addition to our TMT investment banking team. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners



Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Securities

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@guggenheimpartners.com