VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are not limited to having prescriptions filled at a local storefront pharmacy anymore, as nowadays there are online pharmacies like Canada Pharmacy that are able to serve customers in the same way and dispense Rx medications for less money. These licensed pharmacies located outside of the US are still close enough to be able to ship the products to Continental US addresses while still preserving the discounts on the medications. Canada Pharmacy is among those with reliably lower prices on drugs along with similar savings on OTC medications and supplements.

The current White House administration is putting a lot of effort into changing laws that prevent Medicare from more effectively negotiating pricing with drug manufacturers in the USA. There is some truth to prescription drugs being expensive because of the R&D costs that go into creating medication that is proven effective and safe. However, Mexico and Canada, the two countries that border the USA, have pharmacies dispensing the same quality drugs at lower prices, indicating that many of the reasons drugs cost more in America are systemic ones related to the pharmaceutical industry.

Consumers can also take this to mean that change is naturally slow to occur when the root of a problem is deeply entrenched in how an industry is geared, and how it has been functioning for a long time. In the meantime, online pharmacies in Canada have the same high operating standards and must meet federal regulations related to running a pharmacy business. US consumers are able to submit their prescriptions online and these pharmacies are able to fill them at a lower cost as well as offer favorable shipping options.

This creates a situation where US residents shouldn't hesitate to use an online pharmacy in Canada if they prefer to have prescriptions filled without visiting a storefront pharmacy. Those who would like further quality assurances can check pharmacy websites at the Canadian International Pharmacy Association to determine if they are among the 63 that carry the CIPA Seal. Canada Pharmacy is among them and has a growing part of their customer base as US residents.

Canada Pharmacy is a Canadian online pharmacy among those recommended for Americans who shop at a pharmacy in Canada to save money on medications. It is able to source medications in a way that allows for the best prices on prescription drugs from Canada. All orders require a prescription and are dispensed by a licensed pharmacist, in the same way it would be with any pharmacy in America.

https://www.canadapharmacy.com

1-800-891-0844

