Affinor Growers Amends Terms of Warrants Issued in 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) announces that the Company has extended the expiry date of 28,714,285 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) for the purchase of up to 28,714,285 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”). The expiry date of the Warrants will be extended from February 26, 2022 to February 26, 2023. These Warrants were originally issued on February 26, 2021 as part of a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.035 per Unit. No Warrants have been exercised and insiders of the Company do not hold any of the Warrants.



Amendment of the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: https://www.affinorgrowers.com/en

