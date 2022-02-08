BRASADA ESTATES RECOGNIZED AS COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR AT THE NATIONALS

San Dimas, CA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized at the So Cal MAME awards as a finalist in 11 categories including best model homes, best architectural series and best community of the year, Brasada Estates is now a Silver Award Winner at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) The Nationals. The luxury community is one of the only five finalists for the Community of the Year Gold Award, which will be presented at the awards ceremony in Orlando, Florida on February 8, 2022 as part of the International Builder Show (IBS).

“We are thrilled to be honored as a finalist among the hundreds of award entries submitted to The Nationals from across the country,” said Frederick Wang, Vice President of Grandway Residential, homebuilder of Brasada Estates. “Brasada Estates has been an intensive collaborative commitment to quality by all our team members and marketing professionals, helping to bring our vision and passion for excellence to fruition, and sharing in our drive to provide every homeowner the perfect home.

“You truly need to visit this spectacular award-winning luxury community to appreciate its artistic grandeur”, stated Frederick. “We held our Grand Opening in August 2021, and treated hundreds of visitors to a first look at the gorgeous new model homes and information center where they could learn more about the community. First move-ins are scheduled for this spring.”

The European-inspired home designs by homebuilder Grandway Residential are set atop the beautiful scenic hillsides of San Dimas, offering impressive views including the twinkling city lights that extend as far as downtown Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Mountains and the serene tree-filled canyons within the community. This natural setting is situated in the heart of Southern California near all its conveniences.

A total of six floorplans are available, each with five exterior styles to choose from. The magnificent one- and two-story homes offer 4 to 6 bedrooms, 4 to 6.5 bathrooms, 3-car garages and approximately 4,476 to 6,261 interior square feet. Creating a breathtaking first impression while touring the model homes, you will be greeted by impressive grand foyer entryways. Other special takeaways are sure to include the two-story great rooms with 22’ ceilings! Imagine enjoying the summer in your new spacious backyard – large enough for creating your dream oasis: a pool, putting green, basketball court – the possibilities are endless! An array of other dramatic refinements include handsome courtyards and elegant indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces with covered patios for unforgettable celebrations. The stunning culinary kitchens will capture any chef’s heart, featuring over-sized islands, professional style Bertazzoni® appliances, breakfast nooks, dual walk-in pantries, and more, varying per plan. Every home offers the privacy of a lavish downstairs owner’s suite with retreat and spa-like bath. Prices start at $2.6 million.

To ensure your own semi-custom creation, a large array of options are available such as a second kitchen, extended great room, additional bedrooms or study, pool bath and wine storage. Features of the highest quality have been curated for luxury and comfort with energy efficiency throughout including standard solar panels and dual or three zoned air conditioning systems.

Select from the variety of richly-detailed exteriors, each with a myriad of colors and textures. Designed by architect Danielian Associates, marketing is by Kovach Marketing. A homeowners association will provide for community maintenance, as well as guard house entrance for gated security.

Brasada Estates luxury new home community is located near Cataract Ave. and Foothill Blvd., just five minutes from the Freeway 210 and 57 junction, at 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773. Sign up on the interest list at www.BrasadaEstates.com to receive the latest information, call (833) BRASADA or email info@brasadaestates.com, and follow on Facebook and Instagram @brasadaestates. Broker cooperation is available. Reach out to a sales representative for more details.

Grandway Residential is the development division of Grandway Group, founded on a two-generation legacy of unmatched quality, impeccable service, and true integrity in homebuilding. The company is renowned for its prestigious fine homes, which can be found all across southern California. A commitment to quality homebuilding craftsmanship naturally carries over to the company’s new home communities, where a highly esteemed team is integrally involved in every detail meticulously curated for each homeowner. Driven by a passion to bring every homeowner the perfect home, Grandway Residential is proud to be a part of America’s homebuilding tradition.





