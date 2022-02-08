CryptoBear Watch Club: The NFT that's geared to shake up the luxury industry

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Featuring top-notch art, utility tokens, 3D avatars, Watch Giveaways, Sandbox access and more, CryptoBear Watch Club is one of the NFT launches to keep an eye on in 2022

There's a new launch just few days away that has NFT natives and luxury watch collectors all excited. But unlike most other players in this space, CryptoBear Watch Club (CBWC) has a lot going for it.

For starters, the project will release 10,000 unique collectibles on to the Ethereum Blockchain. These are distinctive pieces featuring the unflappable character bear armed with intricately designed timepieces. But what gives CBWC the edge is high-value regular rewards to members who hold their NFTs for long periods, rather than flip them.

The planet inside the Metaverse

Central to the CBWC story is Planet Arkouda that sits on a 6x6 plot in Sandbox, adjacent to the central Atari hub. Arkouda is characterized by a sprawling natural landscape, ancient magic forms and objects of desire from the contemporary world. The CBWC NFTs eventually evolve into 3D-enabled avatars. All owners will be airdropped with 3D files to enable usage of their avatars across the Metaverse. Post launch development will commence on a P2E game further expanding the Lore of Arkouda and introducing multiple characters catered to the luxury goods market

The idea whose time has come

Each CBWC NFT is uniquely hand-drawn and programmatically generated with 450+ unique traits – such as character fur, outfit, watch, color, horological complication and other facets, ensuring each piece is a distinct work of art. But here's what sets the project apart from among several others currently crowding up the Metaverse; CBWC rewards hodlers with airdrops and utility tokens that can be redeemed for real high-end watches every month. The project has commited to returning most royalties to the community in the form of Luxury watches. Play-to-earn MMORPG games are also in line for release in the near future once the other characters in world of Arkouda are released.

The road ahead is eventful

The private discord channel went live exclusively for CBWC members on 12/01/2021 giving members access to the club as well as global watch influencers and traders. With every 1,000 mints, members will be rewarded with real watches from a limited edition collection. Among the rewards is the coveted Arkouda token which can be used to purchase new collections, real watches and other luxury goods from the club. The token will also be the designated currency in the P2E game currently in development.

The big plans post minting

Members who hold their NFTs will be awarded with rare drops and entered into special games, puzzles and competitions. Cracking the puzzles will entitle them to new NFTs that will be launched in the future, as well as invites to global events and whitelisting on future drops. CBWC is also introducing customised Arkouda-branded merchandise that goes beyond hoodies and sneakers to actually feature a home-grown brand of luxury watches which will be shipped to the most loyal CBWC members.

The build-up to the launch

The CBWC Discord channel has already notched up 45,000 members and the numbers are on the up as mint day draws closer. The whitelist is currently open and spots are filling fast. CBWC goes live with the public sale on 02/18/2022 for 24 hours. The stage is set for one of the most eagerly anticipated NFT launches of 2022.

Find us on: https://www.cryptobearwatchclub.io/

Company Name: Cryptobear watch club

Email: info@cryptobearwatchclub.io

City: Los Angeles

Country: USA

