Newly Announced "Fud Token" Cryptocurrency - Could this be the end for Doge and Shiba?

Vevey, Switzerland, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the Purpose of this Token?

Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt

While typically it is the death of most tokens, they have chosen to embrace the darkness.

Sometimes you must flip the script.

Join them as they harness it for good and stonks. Here’s their message:

We wanted to create a token with no bullshit. No over the moon promises. No weightless NFT marketplace promises, no Metaverse. Just an ERC-20 Token with a vision and a community built from the ground up. Our team has spent years in this space; watching, buying, learning. We have come to the conclusion that what this community needs is a good old fashion runner. A team that works to spread exposure of the token. Videos, Memes, Custom stickers… you know, the fun stuff! Things everyone can share and laugh at or with (your choice). We have also noticed one theme above all… FUD.

It is essential to us. We want to embrace this FUD. Let it carry us to the highest peaks. How do you deal with criticism? You embrace it. This token is FUD. This community is FUD. Come spread the Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt that crushes so many and watch us fly.

What is FUD? Fear Uncertainty and Doubt. FUD is generally used as a strategy to influence people’s perceptions to think negatively about a situation. Using dubious or even false information to manifest fear. Whales, media outlets, hedge funds, venture capital firms etc. commonly use FUD to gather a stronger market position or to time your buys in at lower positions.

Our purpose is to flip the entire script on the system, what happens when the FUD is embraced?

Note: This Token was launched using our signature, and new, “Tochi’s Fair Launch” approach;

Tochi’s Fair Launch means quite simply upon Launch, the liquidity will be locked. The roadmap is genuine, realistic, honest, and achievable. The Tochi Fair Launch stamp certifies it’s made by the trustable clean conscious team of artists, “Team Tochi”. There won’t be preloaded wallets, there won’t be a fake NFT marketplace, just pure, high quality good-faith meme token action. Join us on our journey in 2022.

An ERC-20 Token developed with a robust contract featuring capabilities such as Anti-bot, Anti-sniping, Blacklisting, No mint functions, etc. The use cases are both limited and infinite. How many we will apply depends on how far the FUD travels.

Summarization:

Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt is about to be tested by a community of thought provokers, artists, and crypto enthusiasts alike. Lots of artwork, a storyline, full video series, tailored with a clean safe contract to protect launch and sustainability.

What is the Function of this Token



Fear Uncertainty and Doubt has been spoken of since the 1900’s – contrary to some people thoughts, this is not a new term the cryptocurrency industry has created. Regulators across the globe, the ones we rely on to make our laws, are not immune to the FUD.

Fear of changes within the typical grandfathered in financial system and the potential of crypto being unregulatable.

Uncertainty generally on how crypto even works, or how web3 as a whole works.

Doubt about if crypto is even beneficial to society as a whole.

Our purpose is to birth a re-think, that can travel through our community and eventually a wide and robust audience. Our mission statement is very simple, inspire leaders as to: Why the people they serve value crypto. Learn how blockchain technology works or build infrastructure and hire people who understand it. And flexibility, to take on a flexible approach achieving positive, even to the cryptocurrency industry, regulatory objectives.

Summarization:

This token aims to shift our global leader’s approach within cryptocurrency using a multi-faceted approach. To bring insight within how cryptocurrency can actually benefit the legacy financial system, shed insight to a broader audience how crypto works, and the endless possibilities web3 provides, and lastly expand in depth how and why crypto benefits society.



Check out our socials below where you’ll find even more information including links, upcoming promotions, and announcements.

Website: www.TheFudToken.com

Telegram: t.me/FudTokenOfficial

Vimeo: Vimeo.com/TheFudToken

Twitter: Twitter.com/Fud_Token

Total tokens: 1 Billion

Reflections - No Presale / No Pre-Investors / No Developer Token Wallets / 100% Bullish

Media Details

Company Name: Fud Token

Company Email: TheFudToken@GMail.com

City: Vevey

Country: Switzerland

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.