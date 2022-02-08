New sin city Token Airdrops $NSIN starts now

Seattle,WA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest project progress report released by New Sin City (NSIN). On January 15, 2022, New Sin City announced the completion of all private financing. The second round of $NSIN token airdrops will be launched on January 29, 2022. The campaign currently has more than 7,000 users on Twitter, and the airdrop will run until February 15th.

For users who are interested in participating in the free airdrop. You can go to our official Twitter account (@NewsincityApp) to participate in this airdrop. Every participating user can earn $10 worth of $NSIN tokens.

During the airdrop event, there will be a private public round of sales of New Sin City ($NSIN) tokens. At the same time, it will be listed and traded on pancakeswap.

According to the previous private sale price of the project, the price of the private public sale of the new Sin City token will be set at $0.06. The pancakeswap listing price will be another $0.1.

New Sin City Token（$NSIN）are primarily used for in-game rewards, as well as the purchase of game items and equipment. $NSIN also supports the purchase of NFT land.

All seed and strategic funding rounds for New Sin City (NSIN) are now complete. It raised around $40 million from the marketplace and its community members.

NSIN A total of 50 institutions and individuals came forward in the seed round. During the strategy round, big players like Metrix Capital, Ellipti, Oddiyana Ventures, ZBS Capital came forward and provided the company with some necessary funding.

New Sin City (NSIN) is built on Binance Smart Chain and NFT asset platform, and members can easily trade in its Metaverse. This year, New Sin City plans to add many new in-game rewards and elements to move NFT assets from the real world to the virtual world.

New Sin City (NSIN) will be the next big thing in the NFT virtual world. It enriches the gripping storyline associated with the highly adventurous criminal world syndicate. Users will love the idea of visiting the criminal world through a virtual space and making it is popular there.

Our goal is to allow more people to gain certain benefits through blockchain games, and at the same time to enjoy the joy brought by games. At the same time, we invite competent teams to cooperate with us to bring more possibilities and development to the blockchain and game industry.

Media Details:

Company Name: New Sin City

Email: service@newsincity.io

City: Seattle

Country: USA

