Hypefactors will reach unparalleled precision for global media monitoring

Copenhagen, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 1-2022

Inside Information





The SaaS company Hypefactors, which delivers a unified solution for media intelligence, reputation and trust tracking, is preparing the implementation of its proprietary AI-based Named-Entity-Recognition (NER) in Q2 of 2022. This NER technology is newly built with state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, designed to scale and enables new levels of media monitoring precision that is unparalleled within the media intelligence industry.

In combination with recent data enrichment additions to Hypefactors’ Atlastic media intelligence technology, incl. automated analysis of brand reputation and trust across earned media mentions, the inclusion of automated NER technology will be an important cornerstone of the total solution.

Hypefactors’ CTO, Viet Yen Nguyen, explains:

"The AI-based NER algorithm scans text and its context, analyzes that, and then enriches the occurring words with semantic indicators such as whether the word is a company, a person, a product, a location or an event. As NER is computationally heavy, it has been a challenge for the industry to integrate it at a larger scale. Our team has overcome the associated technical challenges, and we will deeply integrate it into our media monitoring technology stack, yielding NER-enrichments for millions of media mentions in our global media coverage database."

Clients will directly benefit from this cutting-edge technology: AI-based NER finally enables tracking of brands consisting of generic words, such as Netto and Apple, as well as finely differentiate between ambiguous matches, such as e.g. Stella McCartney the brand versus Stella McCartney the designer. The precision and accuracy is unparalleled in the media intelligence tech industry.

This AI-based NER is developed by Hypefactors’ team of AI engineers and linguists. It builds upon our pre-existing multi-lingual AI construction methods also used for our Reputation-AI and our Presence-AI. The proprietary approach contributes to Hypefactors' unique tech asset and IP base. NER is the pivotal technology taking media intelligence to the next level, and it is the cornerstone for a sleeve of new innovative product features planned for later parts of 2022 and 2023.

-----





About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence, reputation and trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,

e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch





Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Oaklins Denmark

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com

www.oaklins.com



