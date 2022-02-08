Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market to Reach Over USD 4.9 Billion by 2028 - Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market size is expected to reach over USD 4.91 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers have their application in numerous industries like, data centres, battery systems, transportation, and solar industry. Additionally, low voltage DC circuit breaker application in industries such as mining, chemical industries, and marine applications is also supporting the growth of the market. Also, it has broad application in residential and commercial purposes. Hence, it is anticipated to see a substantial growth in the market in the coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market by Type (Miniature Circuit Breaker, Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker), by Application (Energy Allocation, Shut-off Circuit, Others), by End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List Of Prominent Players in the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market:

Eaton (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Larsen and Toubro (India)

SIEMENS AG (Germany)

Hyundai Electric (South Korea)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi (Japan)

C&S Electric (India)

Schneider Electric (France)

Powell Industries (US)

Sensata Technologies (US)

Tavrida Electric (Russia)

Fuji Electric (Japan)

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Rate of Urbanization & Industrialization and Electrification Projects

Since recent times, the urbanization & industrialization is booming on its wildest level globally. Along with this, renewable energy sources demand, mining, marine applications, and chemical industries is also rising. Hence, expanding the low voltage DC circuit breakers demand; further driving the market growth for low voltage DC circuit breaker.

Furthermore, government in various nations is taking various initiatives to motivate people concerning the use of green energy and to achieve sustainable environment. Additionally, increasing demand from various industries is offering an opportunity to many key players forcing them to rise spending and production. Hence, to get a hold of the opportunity; key players and government are investing heavily which is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Opportunities: Rise in Trend of Solar Energy

The solar energy industry is likely to witness substantial growth, owing to determinants like rising number of utility size projects, increasing solar energy share in total electricity generation, and rising clean energy demand in the forecast period.

Another determinant adding to the market growth of the solar sector is the substantial drop in the CAPEX needed for setting up projects which are renewable like solar and wind projects. For instance, in the last four decades solar PV modules cost have collapsed around 99%, and are anticipated to continue to decrease in the coming years, due to solar panel production technologies advancement, and solar panels production on large scale.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market in the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea, Others are major nations which are treated as the key manufacturing hubs for the market. In recent years, this region has seen a quick economic development. Additionally, solar power generation growth and strengthening of the distribution and transmission sectors is resulting in a rise in the market for low voltage dc circuit breaker.

Rise in the electricity demand coupled with a need to curb pollutants which are emitted by fossil fuels when they are burned for power generation and it has made a way for renewable energy.

Recent Developments

April, 2021: Power distribution & transmission business of L&T Construction has bagged various procurement, engineering, and construction orders across numerous business lines. These orders have been taken from certain nations of the ASEAN and the Middle East for transmission and substations lines.

Power distribution & transmission business of L&T Construction has bagged various procurement, engineering, and construction orders across numerous business lines. These orders have been taken from certain nations of the ASEAN and the Middle East for transmission and substations lines. Feb, 2019: ABB was awarded with a contract by Indian Railways under which it has to supply traction control equipment to the Indian Railways for converting diesel locomotives to electric ones. The traction control units would be manufactured in the Nelamangala plant in Bengaluru in India.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2021 & 2022 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market by Type (Miniature Circuit Breaker, Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker), by Application (Energy Allocation, Shut-off Circuit, Others), by End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/low-voltage-dc-circuit-breaker-market-218441

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.29 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.91 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Type:- Miniature Circuit Breaker, Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker



Application:- Energy Allocation, Shut-off Circuit, Others



End-Use :- Residential, Commercial, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

