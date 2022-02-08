Confluence Sees Continued Growth in Europe with Delivery of Risk and Performance API Solution to Leading Paris-Based Global Asset Manager

Pittsburgh, PA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, today announced it has secured a long-term contract with a leading global asset manager that will use Confluence’s Delta API solution across its Portfolio Management, Risk and Performance teams.

The asset manager, which oversees more than US$20 billion in investments, will employ Confluence’s Delta API solution, a multi-asset risk and performance analytics platform, for its middle- and front-office needs. Though the platform has seen broad and growing adoption in North America, the new engagement represents the first time that Confluence has rolled out this full spectrum offering to a client based in Europe, with the potential to expand to other areas of the globe.

Delta, a cloud-based portfolio analysis and risk management solution, was acquired from UBS by StatPro in 2017, before StatPro’s own acquisition by Confluence in 2019. Delta’s API capabilities and its ability to perform calculations on-the-fly make the solution a perfect fit for middle-office use cases, as enterprises continue to look for ways to streamline processes. For Confluence, the new partnership is emblematic of the company’s continued growth in the EMEA region for all of its business lines, which also include solutions for data management and processing, regulatory compliance and reporting, and investor communications.

“We are honored to provide this industry leader with a flexible, efficient and cutting-edge solution to run more in-depth analyses pre- and post-trade,” said Confluence’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Todd Moyer. “Our Delta technology will provide our client with the best-of-breed solution it needs to continue playing a leading role in the global asset management industry and we’re looking forward to embarking on this partnership.”

Delta offers vital analysis of portfolio performance attribution, risk and analytics. It helps clients reduce costs, improve their own client communications and control investment decisions.

About Confluence

As a leading global technology solutions provider to the investment management industry, Confluence helps clients solve complex investment data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From innovative portfolio analytics to regulatory and financial reporting solutions, Confluence invests in the latest technology and data and in its team of industry experts to meet the evolving needs of asset managers and service providers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 40 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit www.confluence.com