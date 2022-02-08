GOWIN Semiconductor appoints WPG as pan-European Distributor

LONDON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest-growing programmable logic company, today announces a new strategic partnership by appointing WPG EMEA, part of WPG Holdings, the world’s largest semiconductor distributor, as a pan-European distributor. WPG joins established pan European and Americas distribution partner Rutronik, as well as a number of independent local distributors offering extensive customer choice for service and support.



“We are really excited to be joining forces with WPG at this important time in GOWIN Semiconductor’s corporate development” said Mike Furnival, Vice President of International Sales. “There are clear gaps in the FPGA market as previously established manufacturers in the low and mid-range space focus on higher density solutions. GOWIN’s aggressive pursuit of innovative solutions in these markets coupled with the enthusiasm and drive of WPG should provide our customers with much higher level of service and support.”

“The FPGA market has needed new blood for a very long time, the acquisitions of Altera by Intel and Xilinx by AMD, have created the opportunity for another strong player to enter the market offering customers choice and competition, Gowin certainly fit that profile. The EMEA market has long been regarded as a target rich environment for FPGA and other programmable logic vendors, the technology portfolio of Gowin provides customers access to replacement products for existing designs as well as disruptive solutions for new design opportunities,” commented Nigel Watts, President EMEA for WPG.

Watts added, “ WPG EMEA is a demand creation focused distributor building a strong and disruptive technology portfolio, Gowin is a very welcome addition and one we will drive hard and support our customers to the very best of our abilities”.



About GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Founded in 2014, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN, please visit www.gowinsemi.com

About WPG

WPG EMEA BV is a wholly owned subsidiary of WPG Holdings, the world’s largest semiconductor distributor. WPG EMEA was established during 2021 and is focused on a true demand creation strategy and supporting the global activities of WPG.

More detail can be found by visiting the corporate website www.wpgholdings.com or locally at www.wpgemea.com . Alternatively you can mail info@wpgemea.com

