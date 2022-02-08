NORBIT – Invitation to presentation of NORBIT’s fourth quarter and preliminary annual results 2021, 15 February 2022

Trondheim, Norway, 8 February 2022: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, will announce its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Tuesday 15 February 2022.



The interim report for the fourth quarter and the presentation material will be available at 07:00 am CET at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results at 10:00 CET through a webinar hosted by SpareBank 1 Markets. Please use the following link to register for the webinar:

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets; Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment encompasses NORBIT's technology within low power wireless solutions both related to electronic vehicle identification for tolling and tachograph enforcement, together with a new vertical comprising of the recently acquired Hungarian software solutions provider iData, as well as NORBIT's initiatives within Connected Solutions in selected niche applications. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform. For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.