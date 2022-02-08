Finnish English

Talenom Plc, stock exchange release, 8 February 2022 at 10:00 EET



Talenom’s Annual Report 2021 has been published

Talenom’s Annual Report for the year 2021 has been published today. The Annual Report includes the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Board of Director's report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration report as well as the Statement of non-financial information. The report is available in Finnish and English.

Talenom publishes its financial statements in XHTML format in Finnish in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags assured by the audit firm KPMG Oy Ab.

The Annual Report is attached to this release as a PDF file. The report is also available on https://sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/

Talenom Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/

Attachment