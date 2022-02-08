Recording of LHV Group's 8 February investor webinar

English Estonian

After disclosing the 2021 Q4 interim report, LHV Group organised an investor meeting on 8 February in the form of a webinar. Financial results and an overview of the company's progress were presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Varahaldus.

The live coverage was followed by 41 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1MCCSsjOsk.

Presentation (in English): https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Presentation_2022-02-EN.pdf.

On 15 February, LHV will disclose the company’s Financial Plan for the year 2022 and five year financial forecast as well as January results. In order to present the Financial Plan LHV is also holding an investor meeting via Zoom. The virtual investor meeting will take place on 15 February at 9.00, before the market opens. Presentation will be made in Estonian. All investors are welcome to participate. Registration link: https://lhvbank.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__jnZ8h-kQTe_uHe0nFzFgA.

