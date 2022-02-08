Satellite Payload Market to Hit $27.58 Billion by (2021-2028) | Satellite Payload Industry CAGR 9.67%

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global satellite payload market size was USD 13.32 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 14.45 billion in 2021 to USD 27.58 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.67% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Satellite Payload Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert researchers, satellite payload is an assembly of operational constituents that are essential for satellite operation. The payloads are utilized for functions linked to interaction, remote identifying, and navigation. Developments in navigational, telecommunications, and distant sensing technologies are boosting the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Space Sector Confronted Difficulties amid Pandemic Due to Pauses in Satellite Launch Programs

The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted the global space industry. Numerous companies in this market confronted extraordinary difficulties, owing to pauses in manufacturing and deferred satellite programs. The pandemic had no chief influence in the first quarter of the financial year 2020 on space business, owing to extended manufacturing sequences and low volumes of the units.

List of Key Players Covered in Satellite Payload Market Report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

The Boeing Company (U.S.)

Thales S.A. (France)

Raytheon Technologies (U.S.)

Airbus Defense and Space (Germany)

L3 Harris Corporation (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

ISRO (India)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

MDA Corporation (U.K.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Report Coverage

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective.

The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is anticipated to affect the demand for the payload in the coming future.

Segmentation

By Payload

Communication

Imaging

Navigation

Others

By Vehicle Type

Small

Medium-to-heavy

By Orbit

Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO)

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

By Application

Weather Monitoring

Telecommunication

Scientific Research

Surveillance

Others

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Implementation of Presented Payloads to Impel Market Growth

A hosted satellite payload is a module that employs obtainable capability on commercial satellites to position supplementary space-bound gadgets that function exclusively of the chief spacecraft but share the power supply and transponders.

Moreover, government organizations position instruments and other equipment into space by utilizing hosted payloads on commercial spacecraft that are currently programmed for launch to save expenses. This is expected to bolster the satellite payload market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America held the majority of the satellite payload market share and was worth USD 6.05 billion in the fiscal year 2020 owing to augmented government expending on space technologies.

Asia Pacific is estimated to observe considerable growth in the market as the increasing investments in earth observation and telecommunication satellites in China as well as India are anticipated to aid in product demand.

Europe is predicted to perceive considerable growth in the market during the forecast period owing to a rise in the regional space industry and amplified commercialization of space.

Competitive Landscape

Attainments Originated by Vital Companies to Sustain Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly determine to apply effective approaches in order to thrust their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product with encountering least possible restrictions. One such proficient strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the involved companies.

Industry Development

May 2021: Northrop Grumman Corporation was sanctioned a sustained agreement worth USD 13.3 million by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to endure to create and form a PNT payload for the Blackjack constellation.

