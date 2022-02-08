Global Smart Ticketing Market Report 2021 Featuring Prominent Players - Thales Group, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Infineon Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Ticketing Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The key aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the adoption of smart ticketing solutions in the transportation industry.

However, COVID-19 had impacted the smart ticketing market. The pandemic affected the supply chain and logistics operations of the companies globally. In addition, the travel restriction due to the lockdown to curtail the spread of the virus severely affected the smart ticketing market.

Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Among component, the software segment is expected to have a considerable share in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into parking & transportation and sports & entertainment. Among the application segment, the parking and transportation segment is expected to hold a lucrative share in the market during the forecast period, owing to the rising smart city projects and focus on the development of transportation infrastructure.

The regional growth of the market is accredited to the increasing rising disposable income in the economies such as China and India coupled with growing population and urbanization. North America held a major market position in the global smart ticketing market in 2020.

The well-developed infrastructure and growing investments in automotive and transportation are some of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. Europe is the second-largest market in 2020 due to the early adoption of advanced technology in the region and well-developed infrastructure.

Initiatives along with competitive pricing may support an increase in market share over a projected time frame. The manufacturers are extensively investing in new technologies. Moreover, new launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the highly competitive market.

For instance, in February 2021, HID Global acquired TSL UK Ltd, a global provider of RFID handheld readers. The expansion of the RFID component business with TSL readers provides HID Global with a one-stop-place for offering RFID hardware and integration tools.

Further, Thales Group, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Infineon Technologies AG, among others are some of the prominent players in the global smart ticketing market.

Company Profiles

Assa Abloy AB

Atsuke

Conduent, Inc.

Flowbird

Confidex Ltd.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd.

IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.)

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

Siemens AG

