Global Immunotherapy Market Research Report 2021: Focus on Monoclonal Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Autoimmune Checkpoint Inhibitors, & Interleukins and Interferons (Cytokinins)

The global Immunotherapy market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period, 2021-2027

The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the immunotherapy market include the increasing prevalence of auto-immune diseases among adults and the increasing investments in research and funding of cancer.

For instance, in July 2021 The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), one of the US nonprofit organizations which are work in the discovery, and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers, was announced that it was awarded more than $28.5 million in research grants and fellowships during the 2021 fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

Moreover, the approval of immunotherapy for cancer treatment increasing monoclonal body production, which is also driving the market growth. For instance, in July 2021, the US FDA approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda), which is used in the treatment of patients diagnosed with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment.

Technological development is also estimated to be the prime factor that is contributing significantly towards the growth of the market, such as the real-time, noninvasive visualization of specific cells, or the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to pathology, which have garnered recent attention in the immunotherapy market. However, the high treatment costs and low purchasing power of consumers are expected to hamper the growth of the global immunotherapy market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on global Immunotherapy, the pandemic affected the buying capacity of hospitals, mainly small-scale hospitals and scanning centers. As per the recent article by Cigna, there have been reductions in hospitalizations for non-elective conditions such as transient ischemic attacks that raise the possibility that patients may be deferring necessary elements of clinical care, also the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the clinical trials of the new cancer immunotherapy drugs are kept on hold. However, the market was observed to be increased during the forecast period.

The hospital segment is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. This is due to the high access of hospitals for the treatment of chronic diseases. Most hospitals, especially in the cases related to cancer immunotherapy that center on indicative conditions. Also, the support of cancer vaccines, cellular therapies along experimental drugs enhances the immune system to fight cancer is leads to segmental growth.

7. Company Profiles

