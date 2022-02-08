US Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size [2022-2028] | to Reach USD 58.85 Billion at a CAGR of 6.9%

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US ambulatory surgical centers market size is estimated to reach USD 58.85 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% during the projected timeframe. The market value reached USD 34.73 billion in 2020 and rose to USD 36.96 billion in 2021. The market growth in the forthcoming years will be driven by the growing popularity of ambulatory surgical centers across the U.S. The volume of surgical procedures performed across these centers has increased significantly over the past decade. According to data from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission and VMG Health, nearly 60% of all outpatient surgical procedures were carried out in ASCs in 2019, compared to about 48% in 2010. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in an upcoming report titled “U.S. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market, 2021-2028.”

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are modern outpatient healthcare facilities that offer same-day surgical services, including diagnostic and preventive services. These facilities offer cost-effective services and a convenient environment as compared to traditional hospitals. Orthopedics, ophthalmology, dermatology, urology, gastroenterology, and pain management are some of the typical specialties served in ASCs. Government investments in ASCs across the U.S. are gaining momentum as they help cut down healthcare costs significantly. The number of ambulatory surgical centers across the country is slated to rise considerably over the next few years.





Industry Development-

May 2021 – Surgery Partners and UCI Health formed a strategic alliance to expand community access to outpatient surgical facilities for more than 4 million people throughout southern California, Orange County, and the western Riverside County.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Consumer Inclination towards ASCs to Aid Market Growth

Consumer preference in the U.S. is gradually shifting from hospitals to ASCs for surgical procedures, which is driving the U.S. ambulatory surgical centers market growth. Consequently, the number of ASCs across the country has increased significantly over the last few years. The popularity of ASCs can be attributed to benefits such as shorter stays, cost-effective procedures, lower risk of infections, faster recovery, and availability of innovative technologies. Significant investments from the government toward developing new ASCs could be witnessed in the forthcoming years.

However, lack of overnight facilities and contingency planning could impact the market growth slightly.





Segments-

Type of Center, Ownership, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

Based on type of center, the market is divided into single-specialty and multi-specialty.

By ownership, the market is segmented into hospital-owned, physician-owned, and corporate-owned.

In terms of application, the market is classified into diagnostic services and surgical services.





Report Coverage-

The research report provides in-depth coverage of granular and actionable data. It focuses on major aspects such as key industry players, products, demanding technologies, and applications. The report offers comprehensive insights into the notable recent developments in rapidly evolving comic book landscape. Additionally, it covers several direct and indirect factors that have contributed to the expansion of the U.S. ambulatory surgical centers market share in the past few years.

List of Key Players Profiled in the U.S. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market:

AMSURG

H. Medical

Surgery Partners

SurgCenter

Surgical Care Affiliates

HCA Healthcare

Physicians Endoscopy, LLC

Covenant Physician Partners, Inc.

Constitution Surgery Alliance

ASD Management

Medical Facilities Corporation





