Jyske Realkredit to open new 2.5% bonds with maturity in 2053





Jyske Realkredit will issue two new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E for the funding of annuity loans and annuity loans with a 10-year interest only option, respectively. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds with a 2.5% coupon rate and maturity on 1 October 2053.

The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

