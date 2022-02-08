Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market Size to Reach USD 46.55 Million by 2028 - Modernization of Existing Aircraft to Drive the Market Growth – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market size is expected to reach USD 46.55 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period. Aerospace antimicrobial coatings refers to a coating used in interiors of planes & spacecraft for preventing and slowing the growth of microorganisms while posing no health risks to the passengers. These coatings help in reducing the costs of disinfecting the passenger decks and also useful in extension of cleaning cycles. An increase in passenger health concerns is a major factor driving aircraft antimicrobial coatings market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market by Aviation (Air Supply & Management System, Thermal Management & Control System, Cabin Pressure & Control System, Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen), by Space (Air Purification & Oxygen Systems, Cabin Pressure & Control System, Sanitary Facilities & Purification Systems, Others), by Fit (OEM, Aftermarket), by Material (Silver, Copper, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa), by Platform (Aviation, Space) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size is valued at USD 29.9 Million in 2021.



List of Prominent Players in the Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market:

BASF (Germany)

PPG (US)

Sherwin Williams (US)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

Mankiewicz (Germany)

Henkel (Germany)

MAPAERO (France)

Hentzen (US)

Permagard (France)

Hexion (US)

Dunmore (US)

Polymer Technologies (US)

Market Dynamics :

Modernization in Aircraft to Boost the market growth

Key players in the industry are focusing on continuous innovation to ensure that the aircraft are affordable with this, modernization solutions are come up with productivity and sustainability are factors fuelling aerospace antimicrobial coating market growth. The advancement in manufacturing technologies that allows supporting customers with a wide variety of solutions ranging from complex technology insertions to high-rate aircraft is another growth factor.

Growth of Aircraft Manufacturers Worldwide

The aircraft manufacturing includes the manufacturing of space vehicles, engines in different aircraft, propulsion units, guided missiles, etc. Today, aircraft manufacturers are engaged in production of commercial aircrafts, regional aircrafts, and business aircrafts. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and business jets due to increased air passenger traffic is projected to provide a boost to aerospace antimicrobial coating market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the coating industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market highlights:

● Assessment of the market

● Premium Insights

● Competitive Landscape

● COVID Impact Analysis

● Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

● Company Profiles

● Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market

Asia Pacific is holding a dominant position in the aerospace antimicrobial coating market and is expected to continue the same driven by increasing aircraft deliveries as well as maintenance. Additionally, the presence of major aircraft players such as Bombardier and Boeing are the key reasons anticipated to drive the regional market growth. Increased investments in commercial as well as general aviation sectors is another factor contributing in aerospace antimicrobial coating market

Recent Developments:

February, 2021: World-leading aerospace company Boeing has begun testing an antimicrobial surface coating in space, which could be used to battle Covid-19. Boeing and The University of Queensland are conducting research into the development of antimicrobial surface coatings, which could be used to prevent the spread of microbial and viral disease.

October, 2021: The COMEX brand by PPG has recently launched Comex VINIMEX TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial paint. The new product reduces up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses responsible for the most common gastrointestinal and respiratory illnesses, including Influenza A H1N1 and the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market by Aviation (Air Supply & Management System, Thermal Management & Control System, Cabin Pressure & Control System, Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen), by Space (Air Purification & Oxygen Systems, Cabin Pressure & Control System, Sanitary Facilities & Purification Systems, Others), by Fit (OEM, Aftermarket), by Material (Silver, Copper, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa), by Platform (Aviation, Space) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market?

How will the Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market?

What is the Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 46.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.9% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Aviation: - Air Supply & Management System, Thermal Management & Control System, Cabin Pressure & Control System, Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen, Cabin Seats & Interior



Space: - Air Purification & Oxygen Systems, Cabin Pressure & Control System, Sanitary Facilities & Purification Systems, Others



Fit: - OEM, Aftermarket



Material: - Silver, Copper, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

