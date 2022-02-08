Global Automotive Cyber Security Markets, 2015-2021 & 2021-2025

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cyber Security 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the current demand and supply status, including the regulatory status and offerings from leading companies in Automotive Cyber Security, and delivers forecasts on the development of the global Automotive Cyber Security market for passenger cars over the next decade, coupled with insightful interviews with leading cybersecurity vendors. Read insights from the 7 interviews with buzzing cyber security startups.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Penetration of Automotive Cyber Security & Evolution of Secure Connected Cars

1.2. Learn How the Competitive Landscape Will Change by 2025

1.2.1. Regulation

1.2.2. Funding & Investments

1.2.3. New Mobility (Amod) Increases Security Requirements

1.3. Strategic Recommendations to Players

1.3.1. Car Manufacturers

1.3.2. Automotive Cyber Security Companies

1.3.3. Major Automotive Suppliers Strengthening Their Cyber Security Competence



2. Automotive Cyber Security: State of the Art in 2019

2.1. What Makes Cyber Security a Top Priority for Carmakers?

2.2. Learn About the Market Status of Automotive Cyber Security in 2019

2.2.1. Carmakers' Cyber Security Expertise is Low for the Already High Level of Connected Car Penetration

2.2.2. There is No Automotive Cyber Security Regulation in Place

2.2.3. Demand for Solutions is in Its Infancy Despite Increasing Supply

2.3. Funding & Investments



3. Automotive Cyber Security Forecast 2025

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Automotive Cyber Security Penetration Forecast 2015-2025

3.2.1. Hardware Vs Software-Based Solutions & Cyber Security Services

3.2.2. Forecast of Cost of Automotive Cyber Security Solutions Per Vehicle

3.3. Drivers of Growth Vs Restraints & Challenges for Adoption

3.3.1. Drivers of Growth for Automotive Cyber Security

3.3.2. Restraints and Challenges of Adoption

3.4. Global & Regional Connected Car Forecast 2015-2025

3.5. Forecast of Cars Equipped With Ota Software Update Capability by 2025

3.6. Us V2V & V2I Communications Penetration Forecast Up to 2025



4. Interviews With Industry Experts: Insights from 7 Buzzing Startups

Argus Cyber Security Ltd

Arilou Technologies Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Karamba Security

Sbd & Ncc Group

Towersec

Trillium Incorporated

5. 22 Leading Suppliers in Automotive Cyber Security

