Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Size to Reach USD 35.8 Million by 2028 - Rising Adoption of 4D Printing in Healthcare to Boost Market – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global 4D Printing in Healthcare market finds that mounting adoption of 4D Printing in Biomedical & Biotechnology is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising investments from government as well as several key players, the total global 4D Printing in Healthcare market is estimated to reach USD 35.8 Million by 2028, up from USD 10.1 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.7%.



Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing need advanced technology is projected to augment the growth of the global 4D Printing in Healthcare market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component (Software, Services, Smart Material, Others), by Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling, Direct Inkjetcure, Others), by Application (Dental, Prosthetics), by End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Other End-Users), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Such as Cancer and Diabetes, Among Others

Technology advancement has been revolutionized the way diseases are diagnosed and treated now than earlier in the healthcare industry. 4D printing is the process through which a 3D printed object transforms itself into another structure over the influence of external energy input. 4D printing originates in 3D printing, but beyond 3D printing. 3D printing is a product of consistent research and technology advancement which is proved to be an alternative in the diagnosis and treatment in cancer. Cancer research has greatly evolved with the help 3D printing and doctors can create patient centric models of cancerous body part to prepare surgeries. Also, the demand for organ transplants is also increasing. The ability to make 4D structures can give a precise idea of organ which can help doctors to while performing surgeries. Thus, further driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Rising investments and demand for advanced technology

Since past decade, technology is increasing at its unprecedented level. Launch of 3D printing technology in healthcare, revolutionized the healthcare sector. 4D printing originates in 3D printing, but is beyond 3D printing. Now a days the Increasing trend for customized/patent specific implants is surging the demand for advanced technology in such surgeries, especially in organ transplants. Thus, to overcome the situation, the government as well as several major players are investing their money heavily in Research and Development sector. Thus, rising investments and need for new advanced technology is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations may hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Consequently, the manufacturing industries were shut down for a period of time. However, R&D sector as well as hospital and clinics were still continuously working under the stringent regulations of the government regarding health and COVID safety. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market

North America has dominated the global 4D Printing in Healthcare market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, increasing technological innovations, growing number of chronic diseases as well as increasing adoption of 3D and 4D printing and favourable government regulations.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the 4D Printing in Healthcare market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, rising investment by government bodies as well as advancements in technology for 3D printing services in the region. Thus, anticipated to boost 4D Printing in Healthcare market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the 4D Printing in Healthcare Market:

D Systems (US)

Organovo Holdings Inc. (US)

Stratasys Ltd. (US & Israel)

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Materialise (Belgium)

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany)

EnvisionTEC (Germany)

Poietis (France)

Recent Developments:

March 2019: The United States Patent and Trademark Office issued AccuVein’s 40th patent, extending the protection of AccuVein’s market-leading Vein Visualization System.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 35.8 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 26.7% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Component

Software

Services

Smart Material

Others Technology

Fused Deposition Modelling

Direct Inkjetcure

Others Application

Dental

Prosthetics End-User Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other End-Users Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse More Related Report:

