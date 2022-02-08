Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Trends Report 2021: Key Insights from 4 Reports - Automated Driving Roadmaps, Top Tier-1 Suppliers in ADAS, Regulation for Autonomy, Automotive Cyber Security 2025

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto2x Perspectives: Automated Driving 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report leverages insights from the publisher's 4 reports related to Automated Driving: Carmakers' Automated Driving Roadmaps 2025; Rankings & market shares of Top Tier-1 ADAS Suppliers by 2020; Regulatory guide to Autonomous Driving, Automotive Cyber Security & V2X; and Automotive Cyber Security 2025: the Secure Connected Car, to identify emerging trends in autonomous vehicle deployment, winning carmakers and suppliers and adoption roadmaps.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Automated Driving Roadmaps
1.1 Ad Market Status 2020
1.2 Adas Sensor Penetration
1.3 Carmaker Ad Strategies
1.4 L2-L4 Penetration in 2025
2. Top Tier-1 Suppliers in Adas
2.1 Adas Revenue 2020
2.2 Shares in Radar, Camera
3. Regulation for Autonomy
3.1 V2X & Cyber Security
3.2 Regulatory Roadblocks to L3-4 in Major Markets
4. Automotive Cyber Security 2025: Secure Connected
