Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Trends Report 2021: Key Insights from 4 Reports - Automated Driving Roadmaps, Top Tier-1 Suppliers in ADAS, Regulation for Autonomy, Automotive Cyber Security 2025

The "Auto2x Perspectives: Automated Driving 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report leverages insights from the publisher's 4 reports related to Automated Driving: Carmakers' Automated Driving Roadmaps 2025; Rankings & market shares of Top Tier-1 ADAS Suppliers by 2020; Regulatory guide to Autonomous Driving, Automotive Cyber Security & V2X; and Automotive Cyber Security 2025: the Secure Connected Car, to identify emerging trends in autonomous vehicle deployment, winning carmakers and suppliers and adoption roadmaps.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Automated Driving Roadmaps
1.1 Ad Market Status 2020
1.2 Adas Sensor Penetration
1.3 Carmaker Ad Strategies
1.4 L2-L4 Penetration in 2025

2. Top Tier-1 Suppliers in Adas
2.1 Adas Revenue 2020
2.2 Shares in Radar, Camera

3. Regulation for Autonomy
3.1 V2X & Cyber Security
3.2 Regulatory Roadblocks to L3-4 in Major Markets

4. Automotive Cyber Security 2025: Secure Connected

Companies Mentioned

  • Audi
  • BAIC
  • Bentley
  • BMW Group
  • 5Mini
  • BYD
  • CHANGAN
  • Daimler: Mercedes-Benz
  • FCA: Focus on Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati
  • Ford
  • Geely
  • General Motors: Cadillac and Chevy-Cruise
  • Great Wall
  • Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC)
  • Honda
  • Hyundai, KIA and Genesis
  • Jaguar Land Rover
  • Porsche
  • PSA
  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
  • Nissan & Infiniti
  • Renault
  • SAIC
  • Subaru
  • Tesla
  • Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota
  • Volvo
  • VW & VW Group
  • APTIV
  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • Denso
  • Hella
  • Hitachi
  • Magna
  • Mobileye
  • Valeo
  • Veoneer (Ex-Autoliv)
  • Zenuity
  • ZF

