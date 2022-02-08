IVD Market Brief Update Report 2021: What is the Size of the Market and the Major Trends Affecting it?

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Market Brief Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What is the Size of the IVD Market in 2021? What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in 2021?

Diagnostic test products have never been more important. As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing for several major categories of IVD.

The demand for testing and movement of current and new technologies has continued to demonstrate gains in most areas of the IVD market. New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets, and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly evolving market picture.

There are some growing segments in the market that have attracted industry attention. Among these are next-generation sequencing (NGS), cancer testing, and companion diagnostics technologies. Immunochemistry, point- of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics are also segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a big part of the future of IVD. The IVD market remains dynamic, demonstrating constant innovations.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: WORLDWIDE IVD MARKET - Q4 2021 UPDATE

IVD Market Demand And Growth

Covid-19 Diagnostic Markets

Effect Of Covid-19 On Market Segments

CHAPTER TWO: PRODUCT TRENDS AND NEW DEVELOPMENTS

SELECTED NEW CORE IVD PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND DEVELOPMENTS

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Molecular

Companion Diagnostics

Microbiology

POC

Mass Spectrometry

COVID-19 Developments - September 2021 and Beyond

Strong

Antigen

Serology

Molecular

CHAPTER THREE: SELECTED IVD MARKET PARTICIPANT DEVELOPMENTS

Selected Competitive Leader Updates

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent

Becton Dickinson And Co

Biomerieux Sa

Danaher

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostic

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CHAPTER FOUR: NEW OPPORTUNITIES





